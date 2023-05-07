News
Binance resumes Bitcoin withdrawals after temporary closure
World
2023-05-07 | 14:04
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Binance resumes Bitcoin withdrawals after temporary closure
Crypto exchange Binance said that it has resumed Bitcoin withdrawals after a brief closure due to a congestion issue.
Binance had paused withdrawal of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, for more than an hour.
Binance did not provide any further details on the issue.
The world's largest crypto exchange on March suspended deposits and withdrawals on its platform due to technical issues that affected spot trading.
Reuters
World
Binance
Bitcoin
Closure
Next
Australia, NZ mark King Charles' coronation with 21-gun salutes
Widespread air raid alerts in Ukraine; drone shot down over Kyiv
Previous
