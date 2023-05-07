Binance resumes Bitcoin withdrawals after temporary closure

World
2023-05-07 | 14:04
Binance resumes Bitcoin withdrawals after temporary closure
0min
Binance resumes Bitcoin withdrawals after temporary closure

Crypto exchange Binance said that it has resumed Bitcoin withdrawals after a brief closure due to a congestion issue.

Binance had paused withdrawal of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, for more than an hour.

Binance did not provide any further details on the issue.

The world's largest crypto exchange on March suspended deposits and withdrawals on its platform due to technical issues that affected spot trading.

Reuters 
 

World

Binance

Bitcoin

Closure

