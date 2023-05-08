Trump will not testify in New York rape, defamation trial

World
2023-05-08 | 02:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Trump will not testify in New York rape, defamation trial
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Trump will not testify in New York rape, defamation trial

Former US President Donald Trump will not testify at a civil trial to challenge claims made by writer E. Jean Carroll that he raped her in the 1990s and later defamed her, after letting a Sunday deadline pass without asking the court to appear.

Trump’s attorney Joseph Tacopina told the judge on Thursday that Trump had waived his right to testify in the trial in Manhattan federal court and opted not to present a defense in the case, gambling that jurors will find that Carroll had failed to make a persuasive case.

In response to a Reuters request for comment, Tacopina said in a statement what Trump's legal team had already told the court on Thursday, that the former president would not testify in the case.

After the jury left for the day on Thursday, US District Judge Lewis Kaplan asked Tacopina to inform Trump that he had until Sunday at 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT) to tell the court whether he intended to testify.

Kaplan has scheduled closing arguments from the two sides for Monday. Carroll, 79, filed her lawsuit last year against Trump, 76, claiming he raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in 1995 or 1996, and then defamed her by denying it happened. The former Elle magazine advice columnist is seeking unspecified monetary damages.

Trump, who served as president from 2017 to 2021 and is the current frontrunner for the Republican US presidential nomination in 2024, has said Carroll made up the allegation to drive sales of her 2019 memoir.

In a video deposition played for the jury on Wednesday, Trump denied raping Carroll.

"It's the most ridiculous, disgusting story," Trump said in the video, hunched over a conference table as Carroll's lawyers presented documents to him. "It's just made up."



Reuters
 

World

Donald Trump

Testify

New York

Rape

Defamation

Trial

Court

Law

US

LBCI Next
Sudan's well-off stuck in limbo at border town en route to Egypt
China says imperative to stabilize Sino-US relations
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-26

Trump rape accuser's case not a 'he said, she said,' lawyer says as trial starts

LBCI
World
2023-04-25

Donald Trump goes to trial, accused of rape

LBCI
World
2023-05-01

Trump lawyer seeks mistrial in rape case, citing judge bias

LBCI
World
2023-04-27

Trump lawyers set to attack writer's rape claim at civil trial

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
06:12

‘Risk it all’: Migrant surge as US prepares for Title 42 end

LBCI
World
06:04

Taiwan April exports slip for 8th month, but beat forecasts

LBCI
World
06:01

Shares rise, but debt crisis and inflation data dent dollar

LBCI
World
05:58

After opening borders, China presses Singapore for visa-free travel deal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-07

Lebanon's customs dollars threatens car import sector: report

LBCI
World
2022-12-31

Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95

LBCI
Middle East
04:44

UN urges Afghanistan’s Taliban to end floggings, executions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-21

Caught between borders: The plight of Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the reality of smuggling

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app