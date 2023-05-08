News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Norway's King Harald hospitalized, in stable condition
World
2023-05-08 | 03:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Norway's King Harald hospitalized, in stable condition
Norway's King Harald has been hospitalized to receive treatment for an infection, the royal household said in a statement on Monday.
The 86-year-old monarch was in a stable condition and will remain in hospital for a few days, it added.
Reuters
World
Norway
King
Harald
Hospitalized
Stable
Condition
Next
Sudan doctors: At least 100 killed in armed fighter clashes
China will safeguard its interests over EU sanctions
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:23
Corm warns of real threat to Lebanon's telecommunications sector
Lebanon News
06:23
Corm warns of real threat to Lebanon's telecommunications sector
0
Variety
06:17
"A great treat": King Charles heralds weekend of coronation celebrations
Variety
06:17
"A great treat": King Charles heralds weekend of coronation celebrations
0
World
06:12
‘Risk it all’: Migrant surge as US prepares for Title 42 end
World
06:12
‘Risk it all’: Migrant surge as US prepares for Title 42 end
0
World
06:04
Taiwan April exports slip for 8th month, but beat forecasts
World
06:04
Taiwan April exports slip for 8th month, but beat forecasts
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
06:12
‘Risk it all’: Migrant surge as US prepares for Title 42 end
World
06:12
‘Risk it all’: Migrant surge as US prepares for Title 42 end
0
World
06:04
Taiwan April exports slip for 8th month, but beat forecasts
World
06:04
Taiwan April exports slip for 8th month, but beat forecasts
0
World
06:01
Shares rise, but debt crisis and inflation data dent dollar
World
06:01
Shares rise, but debt crisis and inflation data dent dollar
0
World
05:58
After opening borders, China presses Singapore for visa-free travel deal
World
05:58
After opening borders, China presses Singapore for visa-free travel deal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-07
Lebanon's customs dollars threatens car import sector: report
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-07
Lebanon's customs dollars threatens car import sector: report
0
World
2022-12-31
Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95
World
2022-12-31
Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95
0
Middle East
04:44
UN urges Afghanistan’s Taliban to end floggings, executions
Middle East
04:44
UN urges Afghanistan’s Taliban to end floggings, executions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-21
Caught between borders: The plight of Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the reality of smuggling
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-21
Caught between borders: The plight of Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the reality of smuggling
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
10:51
The ugly truth: How will larger depositors be repaid and what is the deposit recovery fund?
Lebanon Economy
10:51
The ugly truth: How will larger depositors be repaid and what is the deposit recovery fund?
2
Middle East
07:56
12 years later: Syria rejoins Arab League - A breakdown of the decisions and details
Middle East
07:56
12 years later: Syria rejoins Arab League - A breakdown of the decisions and details
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
Syrian refugees in Lebanon: A Story of failed voluntary returns, illegal entries
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
Syrian refugees in Lebanon: A Story of failed voluntary returns, illegal entries
4
World
14:34
US diplomacy shifts focus to Saudi Arabia: What's on the agenda?
World
14:34
US diplomacy shifts focus to Saudi Arabia: What's on the agenda?
5
Press Highlights
00:46
Saudi ambassador confirms non-interference in Lebanon's presidential elections
Press Highlights
00:46
Saudi ambassador confirms non-interference in Lebanon's presidential elections
6
Middle East
13:57
WFP to suspend aid to Palestinians due to funding shortage
Middle East
13:57
WFP to suspend aid to Palestinians due to funding shortage
7
Middle East
02:04
Iran hangs two men for blasphemy
Middle East
02:04
Iran hangs two men for blasphemy
8
Lebanon News
03:37
Najib Mikati to attend Arab League Summit in Jeddah
Lebanon News
03:37
Najib Mikati to attend Arab League Summit in Jeddah
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store