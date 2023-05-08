Norway's King Harald hospitalized, in stable condition

0min
Norway's King Harald hospitalized, in stable condition

Norway's King Harald has been hospitalized to receive treatment for an infection, the royal household said in a statement on Monday.

The 86-year-old monarch was in a stable condition and will remain in hospital for a few days, it added.



Reuters

