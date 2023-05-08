Sudan doctors: At least 100 killed in armed fighter clashes

World
2023-05-08 | 03:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Sudan doctors: At least 100 killed in armed fighter clashes
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Sudan doctors: At least 100 killed in armed fighter clashes

At least 100 people were killed in clashes that erupted last month between armed fighters in a city in Sudan’s restive region of Darfur, according to the Sudan’s Doctors Syndicate.

Hospitals were still out of service in the Darfur city of Genena and an accurate count of the wounded was still hard to make, the doctors’ union added in a statement posted on their official Facebook page late Sunday.

The fighting in Genena, which broke out a few days after Sudan’s two rival generals took arms against each other in Khartoum, pointed to the possibility that conflict in the capital could spiral to other parts of the East African country.

At least 481 civilians were killed in Khartoum clashes that erupted in mid-April between the military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, led by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, according to the same doctors’ statement. The number of the wounded among civilians has jumped to more than 2560.
 

World

Sudan

Doctors

At Least

100

Killed

Armed

Fighter

Clashes

LBCI Next
Australia's big pension funds boost fossil fuel investments
Norway's King Harald hospitalized, in stable condition
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-07

At least 8 people killed by gunman at Texas mall; shooter killed by police

LBCI
World
2023-05-02

Over 100,000 refugees crossed from Sudan to neighbouring countries - UN

LBCI
World
2023-04-23

US evacuated under 100 people from embassy in Sudan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-20

Lebanese community under siege in Sudan amidst escalating clashes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
06:12

‘Risk it all’: Migrant surge as US prepares for Title 42 end

LBCI
World
06:04

Taiwan April exports slip for 8th month, but beat forecasts

LBCI
World
06:01

Shares rise, but debt crisis and inflation data dent dollar

LBCI
World
05:58

After opening borders, China presses Singapore for visa-free travel deal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-07

Lebanon's customs dollars threatens car import sector: report

LBCI
World
2022-12-31

Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95

LBCI
Middle East
04:44

UN urges Afghanistan’s Taliban to end floggings, executions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-21

Caught between borders: The plight of Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the reality of smuggling

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app