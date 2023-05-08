Rescuers search for victims of capsized tourist boat in India; 22 dead

World
2023-05-08 | 04:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Rescuers search for victims of capsized tourist boat in India; 22 dead
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Rescuers search for victims of capsized tourist boat in India; 22 dead

Rescuers searched on Monday for survivors from an overcrowded tourist boat that capsized on a south Indian waterway with the death of at least 22 people, authorities said.

Police said the exact number of people on board the boat that capsized on Sunday evening in an estuary near the town of Tanur, in Kerala state, had yet to be confirmed. Police said they were searching for the owner of the boat who had absconded.


A man identified as Shafeeq, who was on board the converted fishing boat, told the Manorama News channel the vessel had listed badly soon after it set off.

"Most of the people on the upper deck jumped into the river and swam to safety," the man said.

According to initial estimates there were about 40 people, most believed to be domestic tourists, on board including several children, said Tanur police official Jeevan George.

"We're not clear about the total number of people on board the boat as the passengers included several children who did not need tickets," George said.

Famous for its picturesque backwaters, Kerala is a major destination for domestic and international tourists.

The state government and police said they had launched investigations into the accident.

Residents of the area said the cruise service had only been launched last month and it lacked safety measures. One man said he and his brother had decided not to go on the cruise because the boat looked too crowded.

"The operators were asking more people to join saying it was the last trip of the day," the man, identified as Ibrahim, told Manorama News.



Reuters
 

World

Rescuers

Search

Victims

Capsized

Tourist

Boat

India

Dead

LBCI Next
China seeks 'new fields' of cooperation with Pakistan military
Australia's big pension funds boost fossil fuel investments
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-30

11 dead, 4 hospitalized in gas leak in northern India

LBCI
World
2023-04-04

Avalanche sweeps away tourists in northeast India; 7 killed

LBCI
World
2023-04-01

Authorities search for more victims after tornado pummels Arkansas

LBCI
World
2023-03-09

14 dead, 54 rescued off Tunisia in migrant boat sinking

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
06:12

‘Risk it all’: Migrant surge as US prepares for Title 42 end

LBCI
World
06:04

Taiwan April exports slip for 8th month, but beat forecasts

LBCI
World
06:01

Shares rise, but debt crisis and inflation data dent dollar

LBCI
World
05:58

After opening borders, China presses Singapore for visa-free travel deal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:54

Euro zone investor morale unexpectedly dips in May

LBCI
World
06:12

‘Risk it all’: Migrant surge as US prepares for Title 42 end

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-06

Syria's potential return to the Arab League: Opposing views and controversies

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-06

3.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Lebanon: Bhaness Center

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app