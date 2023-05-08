Senate Republicans oppose vote just to raise US debt ceiling, push for other priorities

World
2023-05-08 | 05:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Senate Republicans oppose vote just to raise US debt ceiling, push for other priorities
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Senate Republicans oppose vote just to raise US debt ceiling, push for other priorities

A group of 43 Republicans in the US Senate said they oppose voting on a bill that only raises the US debt ceiling without tackling other priorities, in a letter to Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, showing they could block such a plan by Democrats.

Citing an economy "in free fall," the Republicans, led by Senator Mike Lee and including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, said "substantive spending and budget reforms" need to be "a starting point" for negotiations.

The offices of McConnell, Schumer and other lawmakers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Several moderates including Senators Mitt Romney and Lisa Murkowski did not sign the letter. Senator Susan Collins, another moderate Republican and the vice chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, also did not sign.

US President Joe Biden, a Democrat, in recent days has criticized Republicans for threatening not to raise the debt limit unless Democrats agree to steep budget cuts. Biden will meet with four top congressional leaders on Tuesday to discuss spending priorities, according to the White House.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a recent letter to Congress that the agency may be unable to meet all of its debt obligations as soon as June 1 if the debt ceiling is not raised. The political standoff has raised concerns over a default that could reverberate across global financial markets.

Schumer said this week that the Senate might consider a bill that only raises the debt ceiling without addressing other Republican priorities. With only a 51-49 majority in the Senate, Schumer would need the support of at least nine Republicans to clear a 60-vote threshold to advance such legislation.

The latest Senate Republican letter shows the party could block a so-called "clean" debt ceiling bill.

The House in late April passed a bill to raise the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling that includes sweeping spending cuts over the next decade.

However, that measure is not expected to pass in the Senate and would be vetoed by Biden if it did.



Reuters
 

World

Senate

Republicans

Oppose

Vote

Raise

US

Debt

Priorities

LBCI Next
Euro zone investor morale unexpectedly dips in May
Biden plans to bolster US airline consumer protections
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-04

Amid US debt-ceiling standoff, Senate Democrats to dissect Republican plan

LBCI
World
2023-04-27

US Senate to vote on Equal Rights Amendment, a century after introduction

LBCI
World
2023-05-05

Biden says Republicans manufacturing a crisis over debt limit

LBCI
World
2023-05-04

UK businesses raise prices to pass on higher wage costs: PMI

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:02

China's Wang Yi: China and UK should focus on cooperation

LBCI
World
09:26

VW's Skoda Auto reports 61% rise in Q1 operating profit

LBCI
World
09:19

Russia bans jet skis, ride-hailing ahead of WWII tributes

LBCI
World
08:50

Toyota suspends sales of Yaris model in Thailand after safety test problem

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-02

Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-17

Wadih El Safi's grandchildren lit up the stage in Saudi Arabia

LBCI
World
13:26

Slovakian president picks technocrat government after prime minister quits

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-21

Shifting stance: France says does not have presidential candidate for Lebanon, political Leaders react

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app