News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
20
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
20
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Shares rise, but debt crisis and inflation data dent dollar
World
2023-05-08 | 06:01
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Shares rise, but debt crisis and inflation data dent dollar
Global shares edged up in light trading on Monday, ahead of US inflation data this week that could prove instrumental in setting expectations for the outlook for monetary policy.
The dollar came under pressure as a deadline for lawmakers to resolve a standoff over the US government's borrowing limit drew ever closer.
The MSCI All-World index (.MIWD00000PUS), meanwhile, rose 0.2 percent on the day.
Friday's robust US payrolls report has prompted investors to dial back their expectations for the timing and size of the Federal Reserve's first rate cut. Wednesday's consumer price data is expected to show core inflation slowed moderately.
"With the Fed having hiked by 25 basis points last week and signaled a pause, this week’s inflation report is more about how long the Fed will keep rates at 5.25 percent before cutting," CityIndex analyst Matt Simpson said.
"A hot print would presumably be bullish for the US dollar as traders push potential cuts further into the future."
Money markets show investors expect US rates to have now peaked and could end this year below 4.40 percent. Against that backdrop, the dollar is close to its lowest in a year against a basket of major currencies.
The dollar index was last down 0.2 percent on the day at 101.11, mainly due to gains in the euro , which rose 0.3 percent to $1.1046.
Sterling , which has gained 4.5 percent against the dollar this year, was at $1.2641, at 10-month highs, ahead of a Bank of England policy meeting later this week.
"While it is premature to get too 'beared up' on the dollar until a clearer peak in US rates is seen, the US banking sector travails that have no easy/costless solutions, continue to make for a mildly bearish medium-term story," said Alan Ruskin, head of global FX strategy at Deutsche Bank.
"Certainly it imposes more growth constraints and a greater stagflationary bias than for major competing economies."
The dollar has fared better on the yen as the Bank of Japan remains the only central bank in the developed world to not have tightened policy. The dollar rose 0.1 percent against the yen to 134.95 yen.
HITTING THE CEILING
In Europe, the STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.2 percent, although activity was muted by a public holiday in Britain.
S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were roughly flat on the day, having jumped on Friday following Apple's (AAPL.O) upbeat results.
Later on Monday, the Federal Reserve's survey of loan officers will draw an unusual amount of attention as markets seek to gauge the impact of regional banking stress on lending.
"The survey should point to further broad-based tightening in bank lending standards," said Bruce Kasman, head of economic research at JPMorgan.
"Continued stress in the banking system does, of course, increase concern that a disruptive financial market event is on the horizon," he added. "Though our analysis suggests that the impact of a credit tightening against an otherwise healthy backdrop tends to be limited."
Bond markets stabilized after having been rattled by Friday's jobs numbers. Yields on the two-year note were last up 1 bp at 3.935 percent , while those on 10-year debt were flat at 3.435 percent.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday warned of a possible crisis should Congress not raise the debt ceiling before the deadline in early June, which has triggered a broad selloff in short-dated US government debt in the past month.
Meanwhile, the prospect of a pause in US rate hikes has pushed gold towards record highs above $2,000 an ounce. Because it bears no yield itself, higher interest rates undermine investor appetite for gold. Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $2,020 an ounce , having topped $2,072 last week, close to 2020's all-time high.
In other commodity markets, oil rose 1.5 percent to $76.42 a barrel. Brent crude futures have lost 10 percent in value so far this year, as concern bubbles about the outlook for global energy demand if the economy tilts towards recession.
Reuters
World
US
Inflation
Data
Shares
Rise
Debt
Crisis
Dent
Dollar
Next
Taiwan April exports slip for 8th month, but beat forecasts
After opening borders, China presses Singapore for visa-free travel deal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-04-12
Gulf bourses rise ahead of key US inflation data
Middle East
2023-04-12
Gulf bourses rise ahead of key US inflation data
0
World
2023-04-12
Gold rises as market awaits US inflation data, Fed minutes
World
2023-04-12
Gold rises as market awaits US inflation data, Fed minutes
0
World
2023-04-11
Gold gains on softer dollar as traders await US inflation data
World
2023-04-11
Gold gains on softer dollar as traders await US inflation data
0
World
08:17
Gold firms, traders look to US inflation data for Fed policy path
World
08:17
Gold firms, traders look to US inflation data for Fed policy path
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
11:02
China's Wang Yi: China and UK should focus on cooperation
World
11:02
China's Wang Yi: China and UK should focus on cooperation
0
World
09:26
VW's Skoda Auto reports 61% rise in Q1 operating profit
World
09:26
VW's Skoda Auto reports 61% rise in Q1 operating profit
0
World
09:19
Russia bans jet skis, ride-hailing ahead of WWII tributes
World
09:19
Russia bans jet skis, ride-hailing ahead of WWII tributes
0
World
08:50
Toyota suspends sales of Yaris model in Thailand after safety test problem
World
08:50
Toyota suspends sales of Yaris model in Thailand after safety test problem
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-02
Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-02
Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him
0
Variety
2023-01-17
Wadih El Safi's grandchildren lit up the stage in Saudi Arabia
Variety
2023-01-17
Wadih El Safi's grandchildren lit up the stage in Saudi Arabia
0
World
13:26
Slovakian president picks technocrat government after prime minister quits
World
13:26
Slovakian president picks technocrat government after prime minister quits
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-21
Shifting stance: France says does not have presidential candidate for Lebanon, political Leaders react
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-21
Shifting stance: France says does not have presidential candidate for Lebanon, political Leaders react
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
14:34
US diplomacy shifts focus to Saudi Arabia: What's on the agenda?
World
14:34
US diplomacy shifts focus to Saudi Arabia: What's on the agenda?
2
Press Highlights
00:46
Saudi ambassador confirms non-interference in Lebanon's presidential elections
Press Highlights
00:46
Saudi ambassador confirms non-interference in Lebanon's presidential elections
3
Variety
05:47
In a new success story, a Lebanese doctor tops new rankings in spine surgery
Variety
05:47
In a new success story, a Lebanese doctor tops new rankings in spine surgery
4
Lebanon News
07:18
Lebanese Prime Minister and UN Coordinator discuss Syrian refugee crisis
Lebanon News
07:18
Lebanese Prime Minister and UN Coordinator discuss Syrian refugee crisis
5
Lebanon News
06:23
Corm warns of real threat to Lebanon's telecommunications sector
Lebanon News
06:23
Corm warns of real threat to Lebanon's telecommunications sector
6
Lebanon News
08:45
Interior Minister requests to stop the Bolt application
Lebanon News
08:45
Interior Minister requests to stop the Bolt application
7
Middle East
13:57
WFP to suspend aid to Palestinians due to funding shortage
Middle East
13:57
WFP to suspend aid to Palestinians due to funding shortage
8
Variety
09:52
In Dubai, Lebanon scores a new win
Variety
09:52
In Dubai, Lebanon scores a new win
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store