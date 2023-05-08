Taiwan April exports slip for 8th month, but beat forecasts

World
2023-05-08 | 06:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Taiwan April exports slip for 8th month, but beat forecasts
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Taiwan April exports slip for 8th month, but beat forecasts

Taiwan's exports exceeded analyst forecasts but still contracted for the eighth straight month in April, as demand for its tech products remained soft, especially from its biggest market China.

Exports last month were down 13.3 percent by value from a year earlier at $35.96 billion, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

The was better than a 19.1 percent annual drop in March and topped a Reuters poll forecast for an 18.15 percent contraction.
 
The island's export-driven economy contracted more than expected in the first quarter and slipped into recession.

Taiwan's total shipments of electronic components in April fell 8.6 percent from the year before to $15.74 billion, with semiconductor exports down 7.1 percent, it said.

Looking ahead, the ministry expects May exports to decline between 12.5 percent and 15.5 percent on year, while the drop in shipments in the first half is set to be the biggest in 14 years, it said.
 
The ministry also reiterated that the weakness in exports would not turn around until the fourth quarter.

Firms such as TSMC (2330.TW), , the world's largest contract chipmaker, are major suppliers to Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and other global tech giants, as well as providers of chips for auto companies and lower-end consumer goods.

At $12.74 billion in April, Taiwan's exports to China were down 22 percent, after showing a 28.5 percent annual drop in the prior month.

The finance ministry said global inflation and ongoing monetary tightening in major economies would continue to weigh on external demand, coupled with other risks such as the war in Ukraine and China-US trade tensions.

Exports to the United States fell 10.3 percent in April, after slumping an annual 20.7 percent in March.

Taiwan's April imports, often seen as a leading indicator of re-exports of finished products, fell 20.2 percent to $29.25 billion. That compared with economists' forecast of an 18.0 percent decline and a 20.1 percent fall in March.
 
 
 

World

Taiwan

April

Exports

Slip

Beat

Forecasts

LBCI Next
‘Risk it all’: Migrant surge as US prepares for Title 42 end
Shares rise, but debt crisis and inflation data dent dollar
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-27

Hershey forecasts upbeat full-year revenue on strong demand, price hikes

LBCI
World
2023-04-18

UK unemployment edges up but pay growth beats forecasts

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-11

Musk says SpaceX Starship rocket launch slipping to later in April

LBCI
World
2023-03-13

UK approves increased submarine-related exports to Taiwan, risking angering China

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:02

China's Wang Yi: China and UK should focus on cooperation

LBCI
World
09:26

VW's Skoda Auto reports 61% rise in Q1 operating profit

LBCI
World
09:19

Russia bans jet skis, ride-hailing ahead of WWII tributes

LBCI
World
08:50

Toyota suspends sales of Yaris model in Thailand after safety test problem

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-02

Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-17

Wadih El Safi's grandchildren lit up the stage in Saudi Arabia

LBCI
World
13:26

Slovakian president picks technocrat government after prime minister quits

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-21

Shifting stance: France says does not have presidential candidate for Lebanon, political Leaders react

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app