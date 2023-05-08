China's Wang Yi: China and UK should focus on cooperation

2023-05-08 | 11:02
China's Wang Yi: China and UK should focus on cooperation

China and Britain should focus on cooperation and promote the "correct" direction of bilateral relations, Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi said on Monday.

Both nations should eliminate "interference" and maintain the momentum of engaging with each other, China's foreign ministry said in a statement on Wang's phone call with Tim Barrow, National Security Adviser to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Reuters
 

