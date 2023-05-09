Trump's absence at civil rape trial shows 'he did it,' accuser's lawyer says

World
2023-05-09 | 02:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Trump&#39;s absence at civil rape trial shows &#39;he did it,&#39; accuser&#39;s lawyer says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Trump's absence at civil rape trial shows 'he did it,' accuser's lawyer says

Donald Trump's absence from a trial where writer E. Jean Carroll accuses him of rape and defamation shows that "he did it," a lawyer for Carroll said on Monday, while Trump's lawyer told jurors the case was "outrageous."

"He never looked you in the eye and denied raping Ms. Carroll," lawyer Mike Ferrara told jurors as the civil trial in Manhattan federal court neared the end of an eighth day. "You should draw the conclusion that that's because he did it."
The six-man, three-woman jury was expected to begin deliberating on Tuesday.

Carroll, 79, sued Trump, 76, alleging he raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in 1995 or 1996 and then defamed her by denying it happened in an October 2022 post on Trump's Truth Social platform.

In that post, he called her claims a "complete con job" and "a Hoax and a lie."

The former Elle magazine advice columnist is seeking unspecified monetary damages.
Trump, who served as president from 2017 to 2021 and is the front-runner for the Republican US presidential nomination in 2024, waived his right to testify at trial and opted not to present a defense, gambling that jurors will find that Carroll failed to make a persuasive case.

He told reporters in Ireland last week that he would "probably" attend, but did not show up.

Trump has accused Carroll of making up the story to drive sales of a 2019 memoir in which she made her claims public. In a video deposition played for the jury on May 3, Trump denied raping Carroll.

"It's the most ridiculous, disgusting story," Trump said in the video. "It's just made up."
In his closing argument on Monday, Trump's lawyer Joseph Tacopina said Carroll's inability to recall the date of the alleged incident made it impossible for Trump to defend himself by citing an alibi, and called the case an "affront to justice."
"This is an absolutely outrageous case," Tacopina said.

"The facts in evidence make plain here that E. Jean Carroll's story is not worthy of your belief, not even close," he said.

TRUMP'S 2005 'GRAB 'EM' VIDEO FEATURES AT TRIAL
Earlier on Monday, Carroll's lawyer Roberta Kaplan said a 2005 "Access Hollywood" video in which Trump says women let him "grab 'em by the pussy" bolstered the accounts of Carroll and other women who have accused Trump of sexual assault.

"He admitted on video to doing exactly the kinds of things that have brought us here to this courtroom," Kaplan said.

During three days of testimony and cross-examination, Carroll said that during the attack Trump slammed her against the wall, put his fingers into her vagina and then inserted his penis.

Two of Carroll's longtime friends testified that she told them about the attack shortly after it occurred and said they believed her. Jurors also heard from two other women who said Trump sexually assaulted them in separate incidents decades ago. Trump denies those claims as well.

Kaplan did not specify the amount of money jurors should award Carroll in compensatory and punitive damages. She said Carroll had been unable to sustain a romantic relationship since the alleged rape, and that Trump's public criticism had harmed her client's reputation.

"For E. Jean Carroll, this lawsuit is not about the money," Kaplan said. "This lawsuit is about getting her name back."
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

World

Trump

US

Rape

LBCI Next
Russia launches new attack on Ukraine on Moscow's 'sacred' day
Serbians rally against violence after two mass shootings
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-28

Trump accuser tells jury: 'He raped me whether I screamed or not'

LBCI
World
2023-04-26

Trump rape accuser's case not a 'he said, she said,' lawyer says as trial starts

LBCI
World
2023-04-25

Donald Trump goes to trial, accused of rape

LBCI
World
2023-04-12

Trump seeks 4-week delay in rape accuser's trial, cites 'prejudicial' media coverage

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:31

Switzerland holds military drills, its role in European defense in focus

LBCI
World
07:23

EU constantly working to improve sanctions on Russia – Scholz

LBCI
World
07:20

Putin tells WWII event West is waging a ‘real war’ on Russia

LBCI
World
07:19

Chinese data, US debt ceiling worries send shares lower

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05

US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-17

Lebanon's tourism revives as Eid Al-Fitr approaches, expects more than two million visitors in summer: report

LBCI
World
08:32

EU takes aim at Chinese firms in proposed new Russia sanctions

LBCI
Middle East
07:15

More Iranian fuel being smuggled to Pakistan

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app