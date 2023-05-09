Japan, South Korea to link radar systems to track N.Korea missiles -source

World
2023-05-09 | 02:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Japan, South Korea to link radar systems to track N.Korea missiles -source
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Japan, South Korea to link radar systems to track N.Korea missiles -source

 Japanese and South Korean defense authorities are set to agree early next month to link their radars via a U.S. system to share real-time information on North Korea's ballistic missiles, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Defense ministers from Japan, South Korea and the United States plan to reach an agreement on the sidelines of an Asian defense summit to be held in Singapore early next month, said the person, who declined to be identified because the discussions are not public.
With North Korea launching ballistic missiles at an unprecedented pace in the past year, the three countries in November agreed to speed up information-sharing. Japan and South Korea are independently linked to the United States' radar systems but not to each others'.

Ties between the United States' Asian allies have warmed in recent months in the face of the North Korean threat. Resuming their "shuttle diplomacy", Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul on Sunday, where they confirmed progress in defense cooperation.

Defense ministers from Japan and South Korea are separately arranging to meet on the sidelines of the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue to be held in Singapore from June 2-4, in what would be the first such meeting since November 2019.
 
 
 
 
 

World

Japan

South Korea

North Korea

Missiles

LBCI Next
Why eastern Europe's grain producers face a perfect storm
Russia launches new attack on Ukraine on Moscow's 'sacred' day
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-17

South Korea, US, Japan hold missile defense drills to counter North Korea

LBCI
World
2023-04-03

South Korea, US, Japan hold anti-submarine drills to counter North Korea threats

LBCI
World
2023-03-22

North Korea fires multiple cruise missiles off its east coast, South Korea says

LBCI
World
2023-03-16

North Korea launches ICBM ahead of South Korea-Japan summit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:31

Switzerland holds military drills, its role in European defense in focus

LBCI
World
07:23

EU constantly working to improve sanctions on Russia – Scholz

LBCI
World
07:20

Putin tells WWII event West is waging a ‘real war’ on Russia

LBCI
World
07:19

Chinese data, US debt ceiling worries send shares lower

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05

US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-17

Lebanon's tourism revives as Eid Al-Fitr approaches, expects more than two million visitors in summer: report

LBCI
World
08:32

EU takes aim at Chinese firms in proposed new Russia sanctions

LBCI
Middle East
07:15

More Iranian fuel being smuggled to Pakistan

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app