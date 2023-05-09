China expels Canadian diplomat in worsening bilateral ties

World
2023-05-09 | 03:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
China expels Canadian diplomat in worsening bilateral ties
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
China expels Canadian diplomat in worsening bilateral ties

China on Tuesday expelled a Canadian diplomat in Shanghai in a tit-for-tat after Ottawa told a Toronto-based Chinese diplomat to leave the country, escalating already tense bilateral relations amid concerns about Chinese influence in Canada.

Canada on Monday expelled Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei after an intelligence report accused him of trying to target a Canadian lawmaker critical of China's treatment of its Uyghur Muslim minority.
"We will not tolerate any form of foreign interference," Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Monday.

In response to Canada's "unreasonable actions", China told Jennifer Lynn Lalonde, consul of the Canadian consulate in Shanghai, to leave China by May 13, according to the Chinese foreign ministry in a statement.

China reserves the right to respond further, the foreign ministry added.

Diplomatic tensions have been running high since the detention of Huawei Technologies executive Meng Wanzhou in 2018 and Beijing's subsequent arrest of two Canadians on spying charges. All three were freed in 2021.
Last year, Beijing lifted a three-year ban on imports of canola, Canada's largest crop, from trading companies Richardson International and Viterra. The restrictions followed Meng's arrest, but China cited concerns about pests. China is also a major importer of Canadian potash and wheat.

Spy agency Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) authored a report in 2021 about Chinese influence in Canada that included information about potential threats to Conservative Member of Parliament Michael Chong and his family.

Details of the CSIS report came to light on May 1, when Canada's Globe and Mail newspaper reported China sought information about Chong and his family in China in a likely effort to "make an example" of him and deter others from taking anti-Chinese government position.

"It shouldn't have taken two years for the government to make this decision," Chong told reporters after the announcement.
China has said it has never interfered in Canada's internal affairs and has no interest in doing so. China's Toronto consulate-general said the report on Chong has "no factual basis and is purely baseless."

The Globe, citing an unnamed national security source, said Zhao was involved in gathering information about Chong, who in 2021 sponsored a successful motion declaring China's treatment of its Uyghur Muslim minority genocide.

Chong said he was "profoundly disappointed" to find out about the potential threat to his family in Hong Kong from a newspaper, and criticized Trudeau's government for inaction. He repeatedly called for Zhao's expulsion since the Globe report.

Trudeau said he found out about the intelligence report from the newspaper, and on Wednesday blamed the spy agency for not passing it onto him at the time.

The agency has now been directed to immediately pass on information about threats to members of parliament and their families.

Canadian media outlets have published several reports, citing anonymous intelligence sources, alleging schemes run by the Chinese government to interfere in Canada's last two elections. Beijing has denied those allegations.

Trudeau has previously said China attempted to meddle in the 2019 and 2021 votes, but that the efforts did not change the outcome. He has appointed an independent special investigator to probe the allegations.
 
 
 

World

China

Canada

LBCI Next
Congo flood survivors mourn lost relatives as death toll rises above 400
EU envoy to China hails Xi's call with Ukraine president as positive step
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-02

Tesla raises prices in US, China, Japan and Canada

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-24

Tesla readies export of Model Y to Canada from China

LBCI
World
05:58

EU must reduce risks in China relations without cutting ties - Scholz

LBCI
World
04:51

China expels Canadian diplomat as bilateral ties sour

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:31

Switzerland holds military drills, its role in European defense in focus

LBCI
World
07:23

EU constantly working to improve sanctions on Russia – Scholz

LBCI
World
07:20

Putin tells WWII event West is waging a ‘real war’ on Russia

LBCI
World
07:19

Chinese data, US debt ceiling worries send shares lower

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05

US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-17

Lebanon's tourism revives as Eid Al-Fitr approaches, expects more than two million visitors in summer: report

LBCI
World
08:32

EU takes aim at Chinese firms in proposed new Russia sanctions

LBCI
Middle East
07:15

More Iranian fuel being smuggled to Pakistan

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app