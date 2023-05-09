Japan MOF Kanda: G7 to invite Ukrainian finance minister to G7 meeting

2023-05-09 | 03:58
Japan MOF Kanda: G7 to invite Ukrainian finance minister to G7 meeting
Japan MOF Kanda: G7 to invite Ukrainian finance minister to G7 meeting

The Group of Seven finance ministers will invite their counterpart from Ukraine to participate in a session on the global economy, Japan's top financial diplomat Masato Kanda said on Tuesday.

The biggest challenge regarding sanctions against Russia is circumvention, Kanda told reporters, adding that the G7 will keep up sanctions against Russia.
 

