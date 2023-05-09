China's shrinking imports, slower exports growth darken economic outlook

World
2023-05-09 | 04:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
China&#39;s shrinking imports, slower exports growth darken economic outlook
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
China's shrinking imports, slower exports growth darken economic outlook

China's imports contracted sharply in April, while exports rose at a slower pace, reinforcing signs of feeble domestic demand despite the lifting of COVID curbs and heaping pressure on an economy already struggling in the face of cooling global growth.

China's economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter thanks to robust services consumption, but factory output has lagged and the latest trade numbers point to a long road to regaining the pre-pandemic momentum at home.
 
Inbound shipments to the world's second-largest economy fell 7.9 percent year on year in April, extending the 1.4 percent decline seen a month earlier, while exports grew 8.5 percent, easing from the 14.8 percent surge in March, customs data showed on Tuesday.

Economists in a Reuters poll had predicted no growth in imports and an 8.0 percent increase in exports.

"At the beginning of this year, one would assume that imports will easily surpass 2022 levels following the reopening, but that hasn't been the case," said Xu Tianchen, an economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit.
 
"While China's post-COVID rebound has been swift and sharp, it has been largely self-contained and not felt by the rest of the world," he added.

Government officials have repeatedly warned of a "severe" and "complicated" external environment in the wake of mounting recession risks for many of China's key trading partners.

The sharp deterioration in last month's trade flows will only renew worries about the state of external demand and risks posed to the domestic economy, especially given the frail recovery from a year earlier when inbound and outbound shipments were severely disrupted by China's COVID-19 restrictions.

"Given the gloomy outlook for external demand, we think exports will decline further before bottoming out later this year," said Zichun Huang, China economist at Capital Economics in a note.
 
The data appeared to push Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stocks lower, although global factors were also at play. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down 1.11 percent in the early afternoon while China's blue chip CSI300 Index was 0.26 percent weaker, after climbing 0.5 percent before the lunch break.
 
IMPORT STRESS
 
The downturn in imports suggests the world economy won't be able to count much on China's domestic engine of growth, and as the nation re-exports some of its imports, it also reinforces the extent of weakness in some of its major trading partner economies.

A 15.3 percent drop in the import of semiconductors indicate the scale of the demand-pullback in the re-export market for such parts.

Analysts say the sharp global monetary policy tightening campaign of the past 12-18 months and recent Western banking stress remain concerns for revival prospects of both China and worldwide.

Shipments growth to ASEAN - a block of Southeast Asian countries - slowed to 4.5 percent in April from 35.4 percent last month. The region is China's largest export partner.

Other recent data also showed South Korean exports to China, a leading indicator of China's imports, were down 26.5 percent in April, continuing 10 consecutive months of decline.

China's coal imports fell in April from a 15-month high in the prior month, snapping back as demand weakens in Asian giant. Imports of copper - a proxy for global growth - and natural gas were also down in the same period.

The recent official manufacturing purchasing managers' index for April showed new export orders contracting sharply, underlining the challenge facing Chinese policymakers and businesses hoping for a robust post-COVID economic recovery.

China's first quarter GDP data last month, while offering some relief, also raised doubts about the demand outlook due to property market weakness, slowing prices and surging bank savings.

The government, which has stepped up a range of policy support measures, is aiming for a modest GDP growth target of around 5 percent for this year, after badly missing the 2022 goal.

"The global economy is deteriorating and will weaken China's manufacturing sector," said Iris Pang, chief China economist at ING.

"It is looking more likely that, in response, the government will step in to support the manufacturing sector's labor market through fiscal stimulus."
 

World

China

Sinking

Imports

Slower

Exports

Growth

Darken

Economic

Outlook

LBCI Next
Singapore firms scramble to soften blow of soaring rent costs
UK police express regret over coronation arrest of republican leader
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-02

IMF raises Asia's economic forecast on China recovery, warns of risks

LBCI
World
2023-05-01

Oil drops as economic growth concerns offset OPEC+ cuts

LBCI
World
2023-05-01

Oil drops as economic growth concerns offset OPEC+ cuts

LBCI
World
2023-04-12

Biden to tout economic growth as dividend of N Ireland peace

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:31

Switzerland holds military drills, its role in European defense in focus

LBCI
World
07:23

EU constantly working to improve sanctions on Russia – Scholz

LBCI
World
07:20

Putin tells WWII event West is waging a ‘real war’ on Russia

LBCI
World
07:19

Chinese data, US debt ceiling worries send shares lower

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:12

Gold gains with focus on US inflation readings

LBCI
World
06:46

Oil prices ease in cautious trade ahead of US inflation data

LBCI
Sports
2023-05-02

Djokovic able to play at US Open as vaccine mandate set to end

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-02

Everything Elon Musk and execs shared (and skipped) at Tesla Investor Day

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app