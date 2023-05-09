News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Albi Dak
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Chinese data, US debt ceiling worries send shares lower
World
2023-05-09 | 07:19
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Chinese data, US debt ceiling worries send shares lower
Share markets dipped on Tuesday as traders were kept on edge by weak Chinese trade data and the impasse over the US debt ceiling, which also caused a sharp sell-off in short-dated US Treasury bills.
Crucial US inflation data due on Wednesday that could cause a change in current market pricing for US rate cuts later in the year was top of investors' minds as well.
Europe's broad STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) dipped 0.55 percent but was just about still in touch with mid April's 14-month high, after MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) had dropped 0.88 percent.
The Asian benchmark was dragged down by declines in onshore Chinese blue chips, off 0.86 percent (.CSI300) and Hong Kong (.HSI) 2.12 percent lower, after Chinese trade data showed an unexpected decline in imports and slower exports growth, underlining the struggles facing the world's second-biggest economy despite the lifting of COVID curbs in December.
"When it comes to the Chinese market, you have the question coming from investors now about the strength of the recovery," said Frank Benzimra, Societe Generale's Hong Kong-based head of Asian equity strategy.
"So when you have some trend data which is not as good as people expect, it raises doubts," he said.
Back in Europe, real estate stocks were in the spotlight, with the European subindex (.SX86P) down more than 2 percent at one point after top Swedish landlord SBB (SBBb.ST) scrapped plans for a rights issue amid growing liquidity concerns that sparked S&P to cut its credit rating to junk. SBB's shares are down nearly 25 percent across the last two sessions.
US S&P 500 E-mini futures were down 0.34 percent.
CEILING WORRIES
In bond markets, most of the action was at very short end of the US curve.
The 1-month Treasury bill yield rose 15 bps to 5.61 percent, and yields on the 2-month T-bill climbed 13 bps to 5.26 percent, as investors sold off bonds that will mature around the time the US could hit its debt limit.
On Monday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that a failure by Congress to raise the $31.4 trillion federal debt limit would cause a huge hit to the US economy and weaken the dollar as the world's reserve currency.
"Failure to raise the debt ceiling would be a major risk to the economy and markets, and even a 'close call' in 2011 resulted in significant underperformance of equities versus bonds," said Morgan Stanley in a note.
Also top of mind is Wednesday's US consumer inflation report after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said last week that policy decisions will be "driven by incoming data", while signaling a likely pause in the rate hiking cycle.
At the same time, Friday's robust payrolls report prompted investors to dial back expectations for the timing and size of the Fed's first rate cut.
Money markets currently expect two quarter point rate cuts by year-end, with a risk of a third.
Economists forecast a slight moderation in the core inflation number to 5.5 percent annually for April, matching February's print, which was the lowest since the end of 2021.
The 10-year Treasury yield eased off a one-week high to last sit just below 3.5 percent, the German 10-year yield was steady at 2.318 percent.
The risk off tone was also playing out in currency markets, with the euro down 0.25 percent to $1.09775 .
The dollar index , which measures the currency against six major peers, was little changed at 101.53 after climbing overnight from near the bottom of its trading range.
Oil prices slipped, paring strong gains from the previous two sessions. Brent crude was down 1.2 percent at $76.09 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 1 percent to $72.43.
Lower oil prices in the first quarter caused Saudi oil giant Aramco's (2222.SE) net profit for the period to fall 19 percent.
Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $2,025.5 an ounce.
Reuters
World
Chinese
Data
US
Debt
Ceiling
Worries
Send
Shares
Lower
Next
Putin tells WWII event West is waging a ‘real war’ on Russia
China's car sales rise 2.1% in April as price war effect fades
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
09:14
Biden, McCarthy start US debt ceiling talks as clock ticks to default
World
09:14
Biden, McCarthy start US debt ceiling talks as clock ticks to default
0
World
13:46
Biden, McCarthy aim to break US debt-ceiling standoff as default crisis looms
World
13:46
Biden, McCarthy aim to break US debt-ceiling standoff as default crisis looms
0
World
2023-05-08
Shares rise, but debt crisis and inflation data dent dollar
World
2023-05-08
Shares rise, but debt crisis and inflation data dent dollar
0
World
2023-05-08
Senate Republicans oppose vote just to raise US debt ceiling, push for other priorities
World
2023-05-08
Senate Republicans oppose vote just to raise US debt ceiling, push for other priorities
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
11:30
Building bridges: Saudi Arabia, UAE, US, India discuss railway project
World
11:30
Building bridges: Saudi Arabia, UAE, US, India discuss railway project
0
World
10:25
Biden to visit Papua New Guinea in a presidential first after G7
World
10:25
Biden to visit Papua New Guinea in a presidential first after G7
0
World
10:12
China to implement stricter vehicle emissions standards from July 1
World
10:12
China to implement stricter vehicle emissions standards from July 1
0
World
09:41
Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says
World
09:41
Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:10
Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September
Lebanon News
07:10
Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September
0
Variety
2023-03-20
Taylor Swift amazes fans with a custom Zuhair Murad gown
Variety
2023-03-20
Taylor Swift amazes fans with a custom Zuhair Murad gown
0
Variety
2023-02-09
Twitter says the basic tier of its API will cost $100 per month
Variety
2023-02-09
Twitter says the basic tier of its API will cost $100 per month
0
Lebanon News
05:21
Berri sticks to his position: Bou Saab says from Ain El-Tineh
Lebanon News
05:21
Berri sticks to his position: Bou Saab says from Ain El-Tineh
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
01:23
Syria's return to Arab League: Implications for Lebanon's borders and refugees
News Bulletin Reports
01:23
Syria's return to Arab League: Implications for Lebanon's borders and refugees
2
Lebanon News
04:35
Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:35
Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon
3
Middle East
02:33
Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 12, including three Islamic Jihad leaders
Middle East
02:33
Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 12, including three Islamic Jihad leaders
4
Lebanon News
12:15
Lebanon's Environment Minister stresses necessity of investing in green economy
Lebanon News
12:15
Lebanon's Environment Minister stresses necessity of investing in green economy
5
Lebanon News
02:09
PM Mikati addresses refugee crisis and central bank governance in ministerial consultation
Lebanon News
02:09
PM Mikati addresses refugee crisis and central bank governance in ministerial consultation
6
Lebanon News
07:10
Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September
Lebanon News
07:10
Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September
7
Lebanon Economy
04:25
Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report
Lebanon Economy
04:25
Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report
8
Lebanon News
04:05
Lebanon energy minister hopeful on oil, gas exploration off coast
Lebanon News
04:05
Lebanon energy minister hopeful on oil, gas exploration off coast
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store