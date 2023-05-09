How Disney's and DeSantis' dueling lawsuits might play out

World
2023-05-09 | 07:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
How Disney&#39;s and DeSantis&#39; dueling lawsuits might play out
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
How Disney's and DeSantis' dueling lawsuits might play out

Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have been embroiled in an increasingly bitter dispute, starting when the company criticized a Florida law last year, which has led to dueling lawsuits.

THE DISNEY LAWSUIT AGAINST DESANTIS

The entertainment giant sued the Republican governor on April 26 in federal court, claiming he was "weaponizing" state government in retaliation for the company's criticism of a law that banned classroom discussion of sexuality and gender identity with younger children. Opponents labeled the measure the "don't say gay" law.
 
The company alleged DeSantis rallied the Republican-controlled legislature to strike back at "woke Disney" and seize control of an administrative district, created in 1967, that helped Disney develop theme parks and resorts. The district, originally known as Reedy Creek Improvement District, was also named as a defendant.

FLORIDA'S LAWSUIT AGAINST DISNEY

Rather than responding in federal court, the administrative district, which lawmakers put under DeSantis' control and renamed the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, fired back on May 2, countersuing Disney in state court.
 
The new district leadership accused the company of striking last-minute "backroom" deals with the prior board, just before the legislature changed the board structure.

The new board asked the state court to void those Disney-friendly deals, which gave the company control over development in the district for decades and which limited the new board's authority.

HOW THE LAWSUITS DIFFER
 
Disney's lawsuit was filed in federal court and alleges that DeSantis violated the company's protections under the US Constitution, including its First Amendment right to free speech.

It also alleges the new district board violated of the Due Process, Contracts and the Takings Clauses of the US Constitution by declaring void the company's development agreements that were struck with the old board. Disney is asking the court to strike down laws that created the new board and that voided the agreements with Disney.
 
In contrast, the state court lawsuit against Disney focuses on the procedures the old board followed in approving the agreements with Disney. It alleges those deals were approved at meetings that failed to follow state rules for things like giving the public advance notice. The Florida district is asking the state court to void the Disney agreements.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT IN LAWSUITS?
 
Disney's case is proceeding before US District Judge Mark Walker in Tallahassee, who previously has struck down some laws that define the governor's conservative agenda. The Florida district's case is in state court before Circuit Judge Margaret Schreiber in Orlando.

The district could file a motion in federal court to ask Walker to dismiss or pause Disney's federal case while the state court proceeds. Legal doctrines hold that federal judges should refrain from hearing a case where there is a related state court proceeding, particularly when a state court decision could resolve the federal lawsuit.

But Walker might still allow Disney's federal lawsuit to proceed because the company is claiming a major Constitutional violation, which is the kind of claim a federal judge is inclined to hear.

COULD THERE BE CONFLICTING RULINGS?
 
Both cases could proceed simultaneously. While the legal theories are different, both courts were asked to decide if the agreements between Disney and the prior board were valid, so it's conceivable that the judges could reach conflicting answers. In that scenario, it is likely that the side that prevails first would ask the other judge to respect that ruling. The prevailing party would likely cite the doctrine of res judicata, which says that a claim that reaches judgment in one court should not be relitigated in a second.
 

World

Disney

DeSantis

Dueling

Lawsuits

Might

Play Out

LBCI Next
Jurors set to deliberate in civil rape case against Donald Trump
Switzerland holds military drills, its role in European defense in focus
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-27

DeSantis' showdown with Disney carries political risk

LBCI
World
2023-04-08

Ron DeSantis takes aim at Disney, vows to void Florida theme park development agreement

LBCI
World
2023-02-27

Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill asserting state oversight of land around Walt Disney World

LBCI
World
2023-05-02

Australia central bank stuns with 25-bps hike, warns more might be needed

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:30

Building bridges: Saudi Arabia, UAE, US, India discuss railway project

LBCI
World
10:25

Biden to visit Papua New Guinea in a presidential first after G7

LBCI
World
10:12

China to implement stricter vehicle emissions standards from July 1

LBCI
World
09:41

Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:10

Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-20

Taylor Swift amazes fans with a custom Zuhair Murad gown

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-09

Twitter says the basic tier of its API will cost $100 per month

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:21

Berri sticks to his position: Bou Saab says from Ain El-Tineh

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
01:23

Syria's return to Arab League: Implications for Lebanon's borders and refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East
02:33

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 12, including three Islamic Jihad leaders

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

Lebanon's Environment Minister stresses necessity of investing in green economy

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:09

PM Mikati addresses refugee crisis and central bank governance in ministerial consultation

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:10

Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:25

Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Lebanon energy minister hopeful on oil, gas exploration off coast

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app