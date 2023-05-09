Biden, McCarthy start US debt ceiling talks as clock ticks to default

World
2023-05-09 | 09:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Biden, McCarthy start US debt ceiling talks as clock ticks to default
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Biden, McCarthy start US debt ceiling talks as clock ticks to default

US President Joe Biden and top Republican lawmakers will declare their positions face to face on Tuesday on raising the $31.4 trillion US debt ceiling, with an unprecedented default looming in three weeks if Congress does not act.

Ahead of the 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT) Oval Office session, there were no signs that either side would immediately agree to any concessions that would head off a default as early as June 1.

Economists warn that a lengthy default could send the US economy into a deep recession with soaring unemployment while destabilizing the global financial system that's built on US bonds. Investors are bracing for impact.

The Democratic president is calling on lawmakers to raise the federal government's self-imposed borrowing limit without conditions. Republican House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy has said that his chamber will not approve any deal that does not cut spending to address a growing budget deficit.

Past debt ceiling fights have typically ended with a hastily arranged agreement in the final hours of negotiations, thus avoiding a default. In 2011, the scramble prompted a downgrade of the country's top-notch credit rating. Veterans of that battle warn that the current situation is even riskier because political divides have widened.

Tuesday's meeting was likely to be the start of an increasingly fraught period, with no certainty on the final outcome.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday that Biden plans to say at the meeting: "It's Congress' constitutional duty to act, to prevent default. The president is going to be very clear about that."

McCarthy, whose party holds the House by only a slim majority, wants to tie a vote on the debt ceiling to broad spending cuts the White House considers draconian.

"Pull back on some of the spending that you seem hell-bent to do and then we can negotiate," Republican Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana told CNN on Monday.

The US Chamber of Commerce, the nation's largest business association, on Tuesday urged a "swift" bipartisan agreement on the debt limit that would also include permitting reform and an agreement on discretionary spending caps.

Biden would agree to a separate discussion on the budget but not tied to the debt ceiling, the White House said.

His meeting with McCarthy will be their first since Feb. 1. They will be joined by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell. Top House Democrat Hakeem Jeffries will also join the talks.

The start of active talks could soothe the nerves of investors who last week forced the federal government to pay its highest interest ever for a one-month debt issue.

Biden's foreign travel plans and House and Senate recesses mean there are just seven days when all three parties are scheduled to be in town before June 1.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday said a failure to raise the debt limit would cause a huge hit to the US economy and weaken the dollar as the world's reserve currency.

Few countries in the world have debt ceiling laws and Washington's periodic lifting of the borrowing limit merely allows it to pay for spending Congress has already authorized.

White House officials have discussed whether Biden has the authority to lift the debt limit on his own by invoking the US Constitution's 14th amendment, but Biden told MSNBC last week that "I've not gotten there yet" on this argument.

The 14th amendment says the validity of the public debt of the United States "shall not be questioned." Invoking it would trigger a legal challenge.



Reuters

World

Biden

McCarthy

US

Debt

Ceiling

Talks

Default

Economy

LBCI Next
Leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan to meet May 14 in Brussels -EU
Biden, McCarthy aim to break US debt-ceiling standoff as default crisis looms
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
13:46

Biden, McCarthy aim to break US debt-ceiling standoff as default crisis looms

LBCI
World
2023-05-02

US may default on June 1 without debt ceiling hike; Biden, McCarthy to meet

LBCI
World
2023-05-02

Could Biden avert a debt default by using the 14th Amendment?

LBCI
World
07:19

Chinese data, US debt ceiling worries send shares lower

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:30

Building bridges: Saudi Arabia, UAE, US, India discuss railway project

LBCI
World
10:25

Biden to visit Papua New Guinea in a presidential first after G7

LBCI
World
10:12

China to implement stricter vehicle emissions standards from July 1

LBCI
World
09:41

Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-08

After opening borders, China presses Singapore for visa-free travel deal

LBCI
Middle East
08:05

Israeli strikes kill well-known Gaza dentist

LBCI
Sports
2023-05-06

Second World Cup event in Germany cancelled after Russia, Belarus readmitted

LBCI
World
2022-12-17

US court decision paves way for depositor case against Lebanese bank

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
01:23

Syria's return to Arab League: Implications for Lebanon's borders and refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East
02:33

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 12, including three Islamic Jihad leaders

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

Lebanon's Environment Minister stresses necessity of investing in green economy

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:09

PM Mikati addresses refugee crisis and central bank governance in ministerial consultation

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:10

Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:25

Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Lebanon energy minister hopeful on oil, gas exploration off coast

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app