China to implement stricter vehicle emissions standards from July 1

World
2023-05-09 | 10:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
China to implement stricter vehicle emissions standards from July 1
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
China to implement stricter vehicle emissions standards from July 1

China will implement an upgraded version of emission standards for vehicles nationwide from July 1, the country's environment ministry said on Tuesday, pressuring automakers to clear inventories of their old models ahead of the new rules.

China will ban production, imports and sales of vehicles that do not comply with the National VI B emission standards, which include stricter requirements on pollutants including carbon monoxide of gas and petrol vehicles, from July 1, according to the statement from the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

It will also require Real-Driving Emission (RDE) tests of the vehicles while driven on the road, which are not required in the current standards of National VI A implemented since July 2020.

The plans for stricter auto emissions standards have added pressure to automakers and dealers to clear inventories of vehicles that do not meet the standard, leading to aggressive discounts on those models, Fitch Ratings analysts said in March.

According to the China Automobile Dealers Association, which called for a grace period of the new standards on auto sales, there was an inventory of around 2 million vehicles that fail to meet the RDE tests in the upcoming new standards as of the end of March.

Reuters 
 

World

China

Chinese

Implement

Vehicle

Emissions

LBCI Next
Leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan to meet May 14 in Brussels -EU
Biden, McCarthy aim to break US debt-ceiling standoff as default crisis looms
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-19

Volkswagen pumps 1B euros into China electric vehicle center

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-16

China's Xpeng aims to cut costs with new vehicle manufacturing platform

LBCI
World
2023-04-12

US proposes 56% vehicle emissions cut by 2032, requiring big EV jump

LBCI
World
2023-04-10

Mongolia grass fires threaten border with China - Chinese state media

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:30

Building bridges: Saudi Arabia, UAE, US, India discuss railway project

LBCI
World
10:25

Biden to visit Papua New Guinea in a presidential first after G7

LBCI
World
09:41

Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says

LBCI
World
09:38

Canada will not be intimidated by China, says PM Trudeau

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-08

After opening borders, China presses Singapore for visa-free travel deal

LBCI
Middle East
08:05

Israeli strikes kill well-known Gaza dentist

LBCI
Sports
2023-05-06

Second World Cup event in Germany cancelled after Russia, Belarus readmitted

LBCI
World
2022-12-17

US court decision paves way for depositor case against Lebanese bank

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
01:23

Syria's return to Arab League: Implications for Lebanon's borders and refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East
02:33

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 12, including three Islamic Jihad leaders

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

Lebanon's Environment Minister stresses necessity of investing in green economy

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:09

PM Mikati addresses refugee crisis and central bank governance in ministerial consultation

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:10

Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:25

Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Lebanon energy minister hopeful on oil, gas exploration off coast

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app