Tribes split over Biden plan to ban drilling near New Mexico cultural site

World
2023-05-09 | 14:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Tribes split over Biden plan to ban drilling near New Mexico cultural site
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Tribes split over Biden plan to ban drilling near New Mexico cultural site

The Navajo Nation has withdrawn support for a Biden administration plan to stop new oil and gas drilling near a sacred site in New Mexico, saying its members should have the right to develop those resources if they choose to.

The move puts the tribe at odds with New Mexico's Pueblo nations who support the administration's proposed protection of the Chaco region, a split that reflects the complexities of President Joe Biden's goals to conserve public lands.

In a letter to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland last week, Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren and 25th Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley said a tribal committee had passed a resolution opposing the plan to halt mineral leasing within 10 miles of Chaco Culture National Historical Park for a period of 20 years.

The tribe also rescinded its support for a 5-mile buffer zone that it had previously agreed to, according to the letter.

"As leaders of the Navajo Nation, we support the Navajo allottees who oppose the proposed withdrawal of these public lands," the Navajo leaders said in the letter.

The Interior Department declined to comment.

Biden first proposed protecting the area, a center of ancestral Pueblo culture, in November of 2021.

Navajo Nation members hold some 160-acre allotments within the 339,000-acre withdrawal zone that were granted beginning in the late 19th century.

The withdrawal would preclude those people from issuing new leases but would not halt development on existing leases.

Allotment leases can fetch royalty rates of between 2% and 20% of production and rents of about $1,120 a year, according to an analysis by the US Bureau of Land Management.

The BLM analysis found that the proposed withdrawal would likely impact about 86 allotments.

The Navajo Nation said the funds from leasing support the basic needs of "elderly culture bearers" who want to live on those lands forever.

In a separate letter, the All Pueblo Council of Governors urged Interior to finalize its proposed protections. A spokesperson for the Council said all tribes played a role in designing the withdrawal to protect existing drilling rights.

Haaland, the nation's first Native American Cabinet secretary, is a member of the Pueblo of Laguna tribe.

The Navajo Nation did not respond to requests for comment.

New Mexico's Congressional delegation introduced a bill last week that would go a step further than the Interior proposal by permanently protecting the region.



Reuters
 

World

Tribes

Split

Biden

Plan

Ban

Drilling

New Mexico

Cultural

Site

US

LBCI Next
Serbians rally against violence after two mass shootings
Leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan to meet May 14 in Brussels -EU
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-08

Biden plans to bolster US airline consumer protections

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-23

UNESCO launches $2.2 million project to revive Lebanon's cultural industry

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-20

Lebanese performs 1st Renal Autotransplantation using robotic surgery in NY

LBCI
World
2023-03-13

Biden says US banking system is safe after SVB, Signature collapse

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
14:44

Rio de Janeiro to host G20 summit in 2024

LBCI
World
14:18

Pope says Argentina government wanted 'my head' when he was in Buenos Aires

LBCI
World
14:02

Mexico president slams 'rotten' judiciary after electoral reform setback

LBCI
World
13:49

Iconic Brazilian rock singer Rita Lee dies at 75

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
02:43

Oil giant Saudi Aramco reports $31.88B profit in 1st quarter

LBCI
Middle East
09:50

Aramco bolsters Saudi index; Dubai eases

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-01

Raja Salameh, Finance Minister expected to attend hearing before European judiciary

LBCI
World
04:51

China expels Canadian diplomat as bilateral ties sour

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
01:23

Syria's return to Arab League: Implications for Lebanon's borders and refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East
02:33

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 12, including three Islamic Jihad leaders

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:10

Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:09

PM Mikati addresses refugee crisis and central bank governance in ministerial consultation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:25

Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Lebanon energy minister hopeful on oil, gas exploration off coast

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app