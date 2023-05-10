Cooler temperatures offer temporary reprieve for Alberta wildfires

World
2023-05-10 | 03:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Cooler temperatures offer temporary reprieve for Alberta wildfires
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Cooler temperatures offer temporary reprieve for Alberta wildfires

Wildfires in Canada's main oil-producing province Alberta eased on Tuesday thanks to cooler weather, but thousands of people remained under evacuation orders and officials warned temperatures were expected to rise in coming days.

The wildfires also forced oil and gas producers to shut in at least 319,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), or 3.7% of the country's production.

There were 88 wildfires burning across the province, of which 24 are classified as out of control. More than 24,000 people were under evacuation orders, down from 29,000 on Monday as residents of the town of Edson were allowed to return home.

"While there has been some rain in the last 24 hours we remind everyone the situation can change rapidly and there continues to be dry conditions in many parts of the province," Colin Blair, executive director of the Alberta Emergency Management Agency, told reporters at a news conference.

Officials said firefighters had made progress in southern and central Alberta where cooler temperatures and higher humidity slowed the blazes. The fire danger remains high in many parts of northern Alberta and the province is forecast to have high temperatures return by the end of this week.

"We are not expecting the kind of winds we saw last week ... but certainly we are not taking it for granted," said Christie Tucker, information unit manager for Alberta Wildfire. "We're using all of the tools at our disposal to plan ahead."

In areas where the fire threat has lessened, oil and gas companies have been able to restart some production, according to the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers. Spokesman Jay Averill said it remained difficult to quantify the overall industry impact.

Energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie said it had been a "devastating" start to wildfire season.

"Production could return quickly, as soon as conditions are deemed safe," analysts wrote in a research note.

The wildfires contributed to a decline in Canadian gas exports to the United States, which helped push US natural gas futures up about 1% to a fresh one-week high.

Reuters 
 

World

Temperatures

Offer

Alberta

Wildfires

LBCI Next
Ecuador seals record debt-for-nature swap with Galapagos bond
AFP video journalist killed in eastern Ukraine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-07

Alberta declares state of emergency over wildfires

LBCI
Sports
2023-05-04

Messi receives offer from Saudi club Al-Hilal

LBCI
World
2023-05-02

UK healthcare pay offer accepted by majority of unions

LBCI
World
2023-04-27

Liberated villages offer glimpse of precarious Ukrainian health system

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:52

UK finance bosses press to revive London's allure

LBCI
World
05:49

Canada will not be intimidated by China retaliation

LBCI
World
05:09

Fears over scores of zoo animals caught in Sudan crossfire

LBCI
World
05:06

How Sudan's paramilitary forces took parts of Khartoum, stormed army chief's quarters

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:42

Apple is launching Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro on iPad later this month

LBCI
Sports
05:18

'As long as he's happy', Argentina boss unconcerned about Messi moves

LBCI
Sports
05:16

Medvedev to focus on more spin, improved sliding on clay

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-09

Syria's return to Arab League: Implications for Lebanon's borders and refugees

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:10

Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:04

Captagon pills: Uncovering the link between drug smuggling and its dangers in the Arab world

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:01

Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:03

Lebanese, Iraqi Labor Ministries agree on new cooperation to protect workers' rights

LBCI
World
11:30

Building bridges: Saudi Arabia, UAE, US, India discuss railway project

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Elias Bou Saab meets Walid Jumblatt to stress need for dialogue

LBCI
Middle East
07:19

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested, aides call for nationwide protest

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app