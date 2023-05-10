Ecuador seals record debt-for-nature swap with Galapagos bond

World
2023-05-10 | 03:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ecuador seals record debt-for-nature swap with Galapagos bond
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Ecuador seals record debt-for-nature swap with Galapagos bond

Ecuador sealed the world's largest "debt-for-nature" swap on record on Tuesday, selling a new "blue bond" that will funnel at least $12 million a year into conservation of the Galapagos Islands, one of the world's most precious ecosystems.

Having bought back roughly $1.6 billion of the country's debt at a near 60% discount late last week with the help of Credit Suisse, Ecuadorean Foreign Minister Gustavo Manrique Miranda said biodiversity was now a valuable "currency".

Tuesday's $656 million "Galapagos Bond," as it has been dubbed, will run until 2041 and gave investors that bought it a 5.645% "coupon" or interest rate, its bankers said.

Ecuador sovereign bonds currently yield from 17% to 26%, but the new bond has an $85 million 'credit guarantee' from the Inter-American Development Bank and $656 million of political risk insurance from the U.S. International Development Finance Corp (DFC), effectively making it less risky.

Debt-for-nature swaps have proved successful in Belize, Barbados and the Seychelles in recent years, but Ecuador's deal is by far the largest to date, cutting the country's debt by over $1 billion once the $450 million of total conservation spending is taken into account.

The driver has been the remote Galapagos Islands, some 600 miles (970 km) off Ecuador's mainland coast that inspired Charles Darwin's Theory of Evolution.

Many species on the islands, including giant tortoises, marine iguanas and Darwin's finches, are found nowhere else on earth so their conservation is seen as vital.

While Quito will pocket more than $1 billion worth of savings from the buyback for other purposes, the key appeal has been the environmental benefits and the hope it will be a catalyst for other highly indebted but nature-rich countries.

Giuseppe Di Carlo, director of the Pew Bertarelli Ocean Legacy, one of the groups involved in the deal, said the $12 million a year earmarked for conservation, plus another $5 million a year being put into a fund that should last decades, were an "extraordinary win".

There will be regular monitoring of the protection work and of "purse seine" and "longline" fishing vessels by a newly formed body, with Hawaii's Papahānaumokuākea marine park seen as a potential template.

Conservation funding there now protects a 200-mile (322-km) radius around the archipelago. It has helped revive local tuna and other fish stocks, but also increased catches further out where local fishing is still allowed.

The hope is for similar results from a new 11,500-square mile (30,000-sq km) reserve Ecuador set up last year between the Galapagos and Costa Rica's maritime border used as a migratory corridor by sharks, whales, sea turtles and manta rays.

Scott Nathan, the chief executive of DFC, said people needed to "stay tuned" for similar deals in other countries and the Galapagos deal had been a long time coming.

It was first floated over three years ago. Final preparations occurred during a time of political turmoil, with Ecuador's National Assembly seeking to impeach President Guillermo Lasso for alleged embezzlement, which Lasso denies.

The turbulence boosted economics of the deal, slashing prices of the original bonds, although it also faced troubles of lynchpin lender Credit Suisse, which required an emergency takeover in March by rival UBS.


Reuters 
 

World

Ecuador

Debt

Nature

Galapagos

Bond

LBCI Next
Russia marks Victory Day with new strikes on Ukraine, but pared-back parade
Cooler temperatures offer temporary reprieve for Alberta wildfires
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-27

Ecuador launches debt buyback plan aimed at Galapagos protection

LBCI
World
2023-03-28

Ghana, bondholders' advisers kick off debt talks under non-disclosure agreements – sources

LBCI
World
2023-03-20

Europe's bank bonds battered after Credit Suisse debt wipeout

LBCI
World
03:58

Yellen heads to G7 with debt ceiling, bank crisis and tax woes in tow

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:52

UK finance bosses press to revive London's allure

LBCI
World
05:49

Canada will not be intimidated by China retaliation

LBCI
World
05:09

Fears over scores of zoo animals caught in Sudan crossfire

LBCI
World
05:06

How Sudan's paramilitary forces took parts of Khartoum, stormed army chief's quarters

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:42

Apple is launching Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro on iPad later this month

LBCI
Sports
05:18

'As long as he's happy', Argentina boss unconcerned about Messi moves

LBCI
Sports
05:16

Medvedev to focus on more spin, improved sliding on clay

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-09

Syria's return to Arab League: Implications for Lebanon's borders and refugees

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:10

Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:04

Captagon pills: Uncovering the link between drug smuggling and its dangers in the Arab world

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:01

Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:03

Lebanese, Iraqi Labor Ministries agree on new cooperation to protect workers' rights

LBCI
World
11:30

Building bridges: Saudi Arabia, UAE, US, India discuss railway project

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Elias Bou Saab meets Walid Jumblatt to stress need for dialogue

LBCI
Middle East
07:19

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested, aides call for nationwide protest

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app