Yellen heads to G7 with debt ceiling, bank crisis and tax woes in tow

World
2023-05-10 | 03:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Yellen heads to G7 with debt ceiling, bank crisis and tax woes in tow
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
5min
Yellen heads to G7 with debt ceiling, bank crisis and tax woes in tow

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen lands at Japan's G7 finance meeting this week, with her ambitious economic agenda hijacked by a bitter partisan fight over the US debt ceiling that threatens a new financial crisis, and a signature tax deal blocked by Republicans.

Yellen spent last year spearheading punishing G7-led sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. She's likely to spend much of the two-day meeting in Niigata reassuring the same group that the US is not going to tank the global economy with a payments default.
 
The shift illustrates how profoundly US partisan divides can reverberate around the globe and stall the Biden administration's multilateral economic goals.

"Yellen has got a tough brief for the G7. Having to deal with the debt ceiling puts egg on the face of the US as an economy globally," said Harry Broadman, a former White House, World Bank and US trade official, adding that it distracts from other initiatives.

Republicans' control of the House of Representatives since January has made it more difficult for Yellen to deliver on promises Democrats made in multilateral negotiations, such as US participation in the 15 percent global minimum corporate tax, for which she won support in 2021.
 
"Governing in the US now on economic matters is as about as tough as I've seen it because there is such intransigence, particularly on the Republican side," added Broadman, managing director at Berkeley Research Group.

Republican House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy argued ahead of a high-stakes meeting on Tuesday with President Joe Biden that some spending concessions on the debt limit were necessary to bring a spiraling US deficit under control, and Biden "has got to stop ignoring problems."

Yellen, who did not attend the meeting, will use a news conference in Japan on Thursday to speak about the risks of a US debt default, which the Treasury said could come as soon as June 1. She will warn about "the global impact of this standoff and highlight the need to avoid default," a senior Treasury official said.
 
The US bond market is the foundation for the global financial system, with the dollar as the reserve currency and Treasury debt long regarded as the world's safest and most liquid financial asset -- a status Yellen said would be eroded in a default.

Making matters worse, she also will need to reassure G7 finance ministers and central bank governors that pressures on US regional lenders won't spin out of control after a third major bank failure.

Yellen delayed her trip to Japan to personally call US business executives and appear on several major television shows to warn US lawmakers that failure to raise the $31.4 trillion borrowing cap would be a "catastrophe" for global financial markets and the economy.

PUBLIC WARNINGS, PRIVATE ASSURANCES?
 
Martin Muehleisen, a former International Monetary Fund senior official, said he believes Yellen will be careful in private meetings with G7 counterparts not to suggest that a default is likely or even possible, given the panic that might cause.

"All hell will break loose on the day they stop paying their bills. It will lead to a freeze in global financial markets," said Muehleisen, now a fellow with the Atlantic Council.

He said he thinks Yellen would likely discuss potential contingency plans, including invoking the 14th Amendment, which says the validity of US debt "shall not be questioned" to override Congress -- an option that Yellen has said is far from ideal.

TAX DEAL, SOVEREIGN DEBT
The potential debt default and US banking woes are likely to overshadow urgent discussions about a looming sovereign debt crisis and could eclipse Japan's focus on reducing supply chain dependencies on China, experts said.

G7 counterparts will question Yellen "about the financial stability risks in the US, the regional banks' exposure to commercial real estate. Real risks that are not manufactured for political posturing," said Stephanie Segal, a former US Treasury official who is a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

Republicans in Congress, along with Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, have blocked US ratification of the 15 percent global corporate minimum tax agreed by 137 countries, but other nations are implementing it. The divide potentially exposes US companies to "top-up" taxes by foreign governments as the overseas rate is lower than 10 percent.

The split also means that any plans for a unified war against inequality, a long-time Yellen goal, are shelved.

The far more complicated "Pillar 1" plan to allow countries to tax global technology giants and other highly profitable corporations on their local sales is still under negotiation.

Yellen is likely to argue for extending a moratorium on digital services taxes at the end of 2023, said Danielle Rolfes, a former US Treasury official who heads KPMG's Washington national tax practice.

"I do think they are negotiating in good faith, I think they need more time," Rolfes said.

But she said that any Pillar 1 deal would likely need a two-thirds Senate majority treaty vote, which looks impossible at the moment, and "there is no Pillar 1 without the US"

The best hope for any movement in Congress on global tax issues comes in 2025, when lawmakers will be forced to revamp the entire US tax code due to expiring individual tax cuts approved in 2017.
 

World

Yellen

Heads

G7

Debt

Ceiling

Bank

Crisis

Tax

Woes

In Tow

US

LBCI Next
Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, must pay her $5 million
Biden, McCarthy divided over debt ceiling but talks continue
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-08

Biden, McCarthy aim to break US debt-ceiling standoff as default crisis looms

LBCI
World
2023-05-09

Biden, McCarthy start US debt ceiling talks as clock ticks to default

LBCI
World
2023-05-09

Chinese data, US debt ceiling worries send shares lower

LBCI
World
2023-05-08

Senate Republicans oppose vote just to raise US debt ceiling, push for other priorities

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:05

China's aircraft carrier Shandong returns to home port after show of might

LBCI
World
07:02

South African rand pauses after steep fall; focus on US CPI

LBCI
World
06:56

Pakistan cracks down on Imran Khan's supporters after violence

LBCI
World
06:53

What is the corruption case against Imran Khan?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

General Security issues statement on refugees who violate Lebanon’s residency system

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-03

Apple and Google team up on industry spec to make Bluetooth tracking devices, like AirTag, safer

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-27

Meta beats revenue expectations, remains committed to metaverse

LBCI
World
2023-05-09

China expels Canadian diplomat as bilateral ties sour

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:01

Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:22

Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:04

Captagon pills: Uncovering the link between drug smuggling and its dangers in the Arab world

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:42

In Lebanon, customs duties inflate prices making cars only for the rich

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

General Security issues statement on refugees who violate Lebanon’s residency system

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:03

Lebanese, Iraqi Labor Ministries agree on new cooperation to protect workers' rights

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:07

Beirut Port explosion investigation: New tensions between Abboud and Oweidat

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app