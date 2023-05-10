News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Taa'a Ello Byezaa'al
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Pakistan cracks down on Imran Khan's supporters after violence
World
2023-05-10 | 06:56
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Pakistan cracks down on Imran Khan's supporters after violence
Police in Pakistan have arrested hundreds of supporters of ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan for violence after his arrest on corruption charges, authorities said on Wednesday, deepening a political crisis in the nuclear-armed country.
Tuesday's arrest of the former cricket hero, and Pakistan's most popular politician according to opinion polls, came at a precarious time for the country that is facing a shortage of foreign exchange and a months-long delay of an IMF bailout.
Mobile data services were shut for a second day while Twitter, YouTube and Facebook were disrupted, as security forces tried to restore order after violence killed one person late on Tuesday.
The government said supporters of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party had attacked important state buildings and damaged private and public vehicles. Police said 945 of his supporters had been arrested in Punjab province after 25 police vehicles and more than 14 government buildings were set on fire.
"This can't be tolerated, the law will take its course," Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal told a news conference. "These violent attacks were not the outcome of any public outpouring, they were planned by the PTI rank and file."
Authorities in three of Pakistan's four provinces have imposed an emergency order banning all gatherings after Khan's supporters clashed with police.
Khan, 70, was arrested from the Islamabad High Court by Pakistan's anti-corruption agency. Police said a court hearing would take place at the police guest house where he was being held in the Islamabad police lines area.
PTI has called for supporters to gather in the capital and for a "shutdown" across the country of 220 million.
His arrest came a day after the powerful military rebuked him for repeatedly accusing a senior military officer of trying to engineer his assassination and the former armed forces chief of being behind his removal from power last year.
Pakistan's Dawn newspaper said in an editorial that "the nature and locus of the protests that broke out following Mr Khan's arrest yesterday signal that public anger is also directed at the military".
Khan was due to appear for two hearings on Wednesday, Geo News reported, including for a corruption case related to property and another case that alleges Khan unlawfully sold state gifts during his 2018-22 tenure as premier. Khan has denied wrongdoing.
The Pakistani rupee fell 1.3 percent to a record-low of 288.5 against the US dollar on Wednesday, while the 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange dropped 0.7 percent in early trading before recouping its losses.
An International Monetary Fund bailout package for Pakistan has been delayed for months even though its foreign exchange reserves are barely enough to cover a month's imports.
SUPREME COURT CHALLENGE
PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the party's senior leadership was in Islamabad to meet Khan and would approach the Supreme Court to challenge an Islamabad High Court order that deemed Khan's arrest legal.
"We continue to call PTI family workers, supporters and the people of Pakistan onto the streets for peaceful protest against this unconstitutional behavior," Qureshi wrote on Twitter.
The protests have disrupted business in several cities. In Peshawar, chicken seller Malagul Khan said his shop and others were destroyed in the clashes.
Raja Imran, 25, also a Peshawar resident, said, "There is total chaos across the country ... There are exams going on and school children will suffer".
Khan was ousted as prime minister in April 2022 in a parliamentary no-confidence vote. He has not slowed his campaign against the ouster even though he was wounded in a November attack on his convoy as he led a protest march to Islamabad calling for snap general elections.
The corruption case is one of more than 100 registered against Khan since his ouster after four years in power. In most of the cases, Khan faces being barred from holding public office if convicted, with a national election scheduled for November.
"Imran Khan will have to face the law and if he is cleared he will be contesting elections and if he is found guilty he will have to face the consequences," Iqbal, the minister, said.
Reuters
World
Pakistan
Cracks Down
Imran Khan
Supporters
After
Violence
Former
Prime Minister
Next
South African rand pauses after steep fall; focus on US CPI
What is the corruption case against Imran Khan?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-20
Pakistan police arrest dozens of supporters of former PM Imran Khan
World
2023-03-20
Pakistan police arrest dozens of supporters of former PM Imran Khan
0
Middle East
2023-05-09
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested, aides call for nationwide protest
Middle East
2023-05-09
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested, aides call for nationwide protest
0
World
2023-05-09
Serbians rally against violence after two mass shootings
World
2023-05-09
Serbians rally against violence after two mass shootings
0
World
2023-05-07
Slovakian president picks technocrat government after prime minister quits
World
2023-05-07
Slovakian president picks technocrat government after prime minister quits
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:05
China's aircraft carrier Shandong returns to home port after show of might
World
07:05
China's aircraft carrier Shandong returns to home port after show of might
0
World
07:02
South African rand pauses after steep fall; focus on US CPI
World
07:02
South African rand pauses after steep fall; focus on US CPI
0
World
06:53
What is the corruption case against Imran Khan?
World
06:53
What is the corruption case against Imran Khan?
0
World
06:51
Southeast Asian leaders urge end of Myanmar violence, inclusive talks
World
06:51
Southeast Asian leaders urge end of Myanmar violence, inclusive talks
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
03:01
Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander
Press Highlights
03:01
Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander
0
Sports
2023-04-28
Warriors in position to eliminate rival Kings in Game 6
Sports
2023-04-28
Warriors in position to eliminate rival Kings in Game 6
0
Variety
2023-05-08
In a new success story, a Lebanese doctor tops new rankings in spine surgery
Variety
2023-05-08
In a new success story, a Lebanese doctor tops new rankings in spine surgery
0
Variety
06:23
Lebanon's olive oil shines again on the global map with three international awards
Variety
06:23
Lebanon's olive oil shines again on the global map with three international awards
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon
2
Press Highlights
03:01
Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander
Press Highlights
03:01
Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander
3
Lebanon Economy
08:22
Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria
Lebanon Economy
08:22
Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Captagon pills: Uncovering the link between drug smuggling and its dangers in the Arab world
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Captagon pills: Uncovering the link between drug smuggling and its dangers in the Arab world
5
Press Highlights
04:42
In Lebanon, customs duties inflate prices making cars only for the rich
Press Highlights
04:42
In Lebanon, customs duties inflate prices making cars only for the rich
6
Lebanon News
05:06
General Security issues statement on refugees who violate Lebanon’s residency system
Lebanon News
05:06
General Security issues statement on refugees who violate Lebanon’s residency system
7
Lebanon News
10:03
Lebanese, Iraqi Labor Ministries agree on new cooperation to protect workers' rights
Lebanon News
10:03
Lebanese, Iraqi Labor Ministries agree on new cooperation to protect workers' rights
8
Press Highlights
03:07
Beirut Port explosion investigation: New tensions between Abboud and Oweidat
Press Highlights
03:07
Beirut Port explosion investigation: New tensions between Abboud and Oweidat
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store