China's aircraft carrier Shandong returns to home port after show of might

World
2023-05-10 | 07:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
China&#39;s aircraft carrier Shandong returns to home port after show of might
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
China's aircraft carrier Shandong returns to home port after show of might

China's military said on Wednesday the aircraft carrier Shandong had returned to its home port in Hainan "in recent days", after a month-long voyage that included transits around Taiwan for drills and a flex of muscles as far out as the Western Pacific.

This year, the Shandong has been spotted in the Taiwan strait, the Bashi channel between Taiwan and the Philippines, and even as far as Guam. In early April, it took part in drills that simulated attacks by fighter jets launched from an aircraft carrier on democratically governed Taiwan for the first time.
 
The show of force came after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy, angering Beijing, which viewed the meeting as interference in China's internal affairs and US support for Taiwan's separate identity from China.

The Shandong took part in a security patrol around the island of Taiwan as part of the "Joint Sword" military exercise, the Southern Theatre Command of China's People's Liberation Army said in a statement.

"The Shandong carrier group, for the first time, in a formation and of scale, went to the waters of the western Pacific," it added.
 
The carrier, commissioned in 2019, has featured prominently in China's military propaganda. During the April drills, China showed extensive images of the Shandong and its fighter jets being launched from the carrier.

Days after China ended its latest war games around the island, the US warship USS Milius sailed through the Taiwan Strait in what the US Navy described as a "routine" transit.

In March 2022, the Shandong, one of China's two operational carriers, sailed through the Taiwan Strait just hours before the Chinese and US presidents were due to talk.

China has ramped up military pressure in recent years to try to force Taiwan to accept Chinese sovereignty. Beijing has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control.
 

World

China

aircraft

Carrier

Shandong

Returns

Home

Port

After

Show

South African rand pauses after steep fall; focus on US CPI
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-05

China's aircraft carriers play 'theatrical' role but pose little threat yet

LBCI
World
2023-04-10

Japan says scrambled jets because of China aircraft carrier

LBCI
World
2023-03-21

French journalist Dubois returns home after Mali captivity

LBCI
World
2023-03-07

Sri Lanka closes in on $2.9 bln IMF deal after China support

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:02

South African rand pauses after steep fall; focus on US CPI

LBCI
World
06:56

Pakistan cracks down on Imran Khan's supporters after violence

LBCI
World
06:53

What is the corruption case against Imran Khan?

LBCI
World
06:51

Southeast Asian leaders urge end of Myanmar violence, inclusive talks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:01

Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-28

Warriors in position to eliminate rival Kings in Game 6

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-08

In a new success story, a Lebanese doctor tops new rankings in spine surgery

LBCI
Variety
06:23

Lebanon's olive oil shines again on the global map with three international awards

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:01

Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:22

Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:04

Captagon pills: Uncovering the link between drug smuggling and its dangers in the Arab world

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:42

In Lebanon, customs duties inflate prices making cars only for the rich

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

General Security issues statement on refugees who violate Lebanon’s residency system

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:03

Lebanese, Iraqi Labor Ministries agree on new cooperation to protect workers' rights

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:07

Beirut Port explosion investigation: New tensions between Abboud and Oweidat

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app