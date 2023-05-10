Turkey, Syria, Russia and Iran in highest-level talks since Syrian war

World
2023-05-10 | 10:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Turkey, Syria, Russia and Iran in highest-level talks since Syrian war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Turkey, Syria, Russia and Iran in highest-level talks since Syrian war

Foreign ministers for Turkey, Syria, Russia and Iran met on Wednesday in Moscow, marking the highest-level talks so far on rebuilding ties between Ankara and Damascus after years of animosity during Syria's civil war.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a tweet that he had stressed the need for "cooperation in the fight against terrorism and working together to establish the basis for the return of Syrians" during the meeting.

NATO member Turkey has backed political and armed opposition to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during the 12-year civil war, and sent its own troops into the country's north. It is also hosting more than 3.5 million refugees from its neighbour.

Cavusoglu said "taking the political process in Syria forward and protection of Syria's territorial integrity" were the other issues discussed.

Syria's foreign minister Faisal Mekdad was quoted as saying by Syrian state news agency SANA that "despite all the negatives of the past years, there is an opportunity" for Damascus and Ankara to work together.

But the priority for Syria was ending the illegal presence of all foreign militaries including Turkey's, Mekdad said.

Syria's northwest includes a sliver of territory held by rival militias, including hardline armed groups and jihadist factions backed by Turkey.

"Without progress in this matter, we will remain stagnant and will not reach any real results," Mekdad was quoted as saying.

Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement there had been a "positive and constructive atmosphere" and that the countries' deputy foreign ministers would be tasked with preparing a roadmap to advance Syria-Turkey ties.

Syrian and Turkish defence ministers had also held talks in Moscow in December.

Moscow is Assad's main ally and Russia has encouraged a reconciliation with Turkey. Assad was invited on Wednesday to attend the Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia on May 19 in a major sign that the regional isolation of Damascus has thawed.

Reuters
 

World

Middle East

Foreign

Ministers

Turkey

Syria

Russia

Iran

Moscow

Talks

Ties

Ankara

Damascus

Civil War

LBCI Next
AFP video journalist killed in eastern Ukraine
Rio de Janeiro to host G20 summit in 2024
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-24

Moscow to host Turkey, Syria, Russia, Iran meeting on Tuesday –Anadolu

LBCI
World
2023-03-21

Russia says coordinates meeting with Turkey, Syria, Iran officials - RIA

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-16

Meeting of Turkey, Syria, Iran, Russia, officials postponed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-07

Arab Foreign Ministers Agree on Syria's Return to its Arab League Seat

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:12

Two Possibilities: Will Assad Visit Saudi Arabia Before or During the Arab Summit?

LBCI
World
10:54

Canada, Latvia to jointly train Ukrainian soldiers starting Monday

LBCI
World
09:56

Two Suspected Hezbollah Members Arrested in Northern Germany

LBCI
World
07:05

China's aircraft carrier Shandong returns to home port after show of might

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-10

Toll rises to three in French building collapse

LBCI
Variety
06:23

Lebanon's olive oil shines again on the global map with three international awards

LBCI
Middle East
07:55

Syria’s President al-Assad receives an invitation from King Salman to attend the 32nd Arab League Summit in Jeddah

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-07

Lebanese olive oil brand Darmmess wins gold medal in a global competition in New York

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:22

Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:01

Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:42

In Lebanon, customs duties inflate prices making cars only for the rich

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

General Security issues statement on refugees who violate Lebanon’s residency system

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:07

Beirut Port explosion investigation: New tensions between Abboud and Oweidat

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:20

Lost and found: The dilemma of depositing fresh dollars at Lebanon's Central Bank

LBCI
Middle East
07:55

Syria’s President al-Assad receives an invitation from King Salman to attend the 32nd Arab League Summit in Jeddah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app