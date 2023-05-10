News
Canada, Latvia to jointly train Ukrainian soldiers starting Monday
World
2023-05-10 | 10:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Canada, Latvia to jointly train Ukrainian soldiers starting Monday
Canada and Latvia will jointly train Ukrainian soldiers on Latvian soil starting May 15, Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand said on Wednesday.
The training program will complement other Canadian efforts to train Ukrainian soldiers in the United Kingdom and in Poland, said Anand, speaking to reporters along side her Latvian counterpart Inara Murniece in Ottawa.
Reuters
World
Canada
Latvia
Ukrainian
Soldiers
Defense
