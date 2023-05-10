Two Possibilities: Will Assad Visit Saudi Arabia Before or During the Arab Summit?

2023-05-10 | 11:12
Two Possibilities: Will Assad Visit Saudi Arabia Before or During the Arab Summit?
2min
Two Possibilities: Will Assad Visit Saudi Arabia Before or During the Arab Summit?

Both Saudi Arabia and Syria will exchange the resumption of their diplomatic missions.

 

This news is no longer surprising after a series of developments in the recent period, starting with the humanitarian aid sent by the Kingdom to Syria after the devastating earthquake, and ending with the visit of the Syrian foreign minister to Jeddah, followed by the visit of the Saudi foreign minister to Damascus, and passing through an essential and fundamental station represented by the decision of the Arab League to restore Syria's membership and resume its participation in its meetings.

 

At this time, the Russian TASS agency reported, citing a political analyst, that he has reliable information from Riyadh and Damascus that the Syrian president may visit Saudi Arabia before the Arab summit scheduled to be held on May 19 in the Kingdom.

 

Afterward, news spread that the visit might take place next Monday.

 

Information on this subject conflicted, with some sources confirming the visit while others denying it.

 

A source at the Saudi Foreign Ministry told LBCI that the news of Assad's visit to Saudi Arabia on Monday is untrue.

 

Two analyses emerge from this issue.

 

The first suggests that if Assad's visit to the Kingdom takes place before the Arab summit, an agreement will be made for him to be absent from the summit and for a representative from Syria to attend in order not to provoke Arab countries that still oppose Syria's return to the Arab League.

 

Alternatively, the second possibility is that Assad will travel to Saudi Arabia on the summit date and attend in person.

 

Which possibility will occur? In a few days, the picture will become clear.

 

