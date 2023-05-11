US debt standoff overshadows G7 finance leaders' meeting

World
2023-05-11 | 01:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US debt standoff overshadows G7 finance leaders&#39; meeting
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
US debt standoff overshadows G7 finance leaders' meeting

A standoff over raising the US debt ceiling overshadowed a meeting of Group of Seven (G7) finance leaders starting on Thursday, heightening US recession fears as central banks seek a soft landing for the global economy.

President Joe Biden piled pressure on Republican lawmakers on Wednesday to move quickly to raise the limit on the government's permitted borrowing from the current $31.4 trillion or risk throwing the world's biggest economy into recession.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was expected to face questions from her G7 counterparts, meeting in the Japanese city of Niigata, on how Washington intends to prevent turbulence in financial markets, already jittery after the recent failure of three US regional banks.

"A default would threaten the gains that we've worked so hard to make over the past few years in our pandemic recovery. And it would spark a global downturn that would set us back much further," Yellen said in Niigata on Thursday.

The US debt crisis is a headache for Japan, which is this year's G7 chair and the world's biggest holder of US debt.

Japan's top financial diplomat, Masato Kanda, said on Tuesday the G7 finance leaders might discuss the US debt ceiling but likely would not explicitly mention it in a joint statement at the end of the meeting on Saturday.

"The G7 won't be able to come up with a solution for what is a purely domestic and political US problem, though the group could reaffirm its resolve to cooperate in stabilizing markets in the worse-case scenario," said Takahide Kiuchi, an analyst at Nomura Research Institute.

"Washington is solely responsible to get this fixed. But when things go wrong, all the other countries bear the brunt."

Global economic risks, including stubbornly high inflation and the fallout from aggressive US and European interest rate increases, will likely be among key topics of debate for the G7 finance ministers and central bankers.

Yellen said the global economy was in a "better place than many had predicted six months ago", with inflation moderating in many G7 countries including the United States.

As rapid rate hikes by the Federal Reserve weigh on the US economy, however, recent data has shown signs of weakness in China, the world's second-largest economy.

China's consumer prices rose at the slowest pace in more than two years in April, while factory gate deflation deepened, data showed on Thursday, dashing policymakers' hopes that a rebound in the country's demand would underpin global growth.

Other key themes to be discussed at the G7 finance gathering include ways to strengthen the global financial system, steps to prevent Russia from circumventing sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, and diversifying supply chains away from countries like China through partnerships with low- and middle-income nations.

Past US debt ceiling fights have typically ended with a hastily arranged agreement in the final hours of negotiations, avoiding an unprecedented default. In 2011, the scramble prompted the first downgrade of the top-notch US credit rating. Veterans of that battle warn the current situation is riskier because political divides have widened.

Back then, the G7 finance leaders said in a statement that they were "committed to addressing the tensions stemming from the current challenges on our fiscal deficits, debt and growth."



Reuters
 

World

US

Debt

Standoff

Overshadow

G7

Finance

Leaders

Meeting

LBCI Next
Why the US delayed China sanctions after shooting down a spy balloon
Two Possibilities: Will Assad Visit Saudi Arabia Before or During the Arab Summit?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-28

Japan to invite emerging nations to G7 finance leaders' meeting

LBCI
World
2023-05-09

Japan MOF Kanda: G7 to invite Ukrainian finance minister to G7 meeting

LBCI
World
2023-05-08

Biden, McCarthy aim to break US debt-ceiling standoff as default crisis looms

LBCI
World
2023-05-04

Amid US debt-ceiling standoff, Senate Democrats to dissect Republican plan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
03:49

China's slow consumer inflation, deepening factory gate deflation to test policy

LBCI
World
03:40

War, natural disasters left record 71 million people internally displaced in 2022

LBCI
World
03:37

Battles shake Sudan's capital, ceasefire talks reported to make progress

LBCI
World
03:26

China, France agree to strengthen economic ties

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-10

Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-23

Qatar Airways to become Formula One's main airline sponsor

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-10

Woods' ball from 1997 Masters sells for $64,000

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-04

France clarifies stance on Lebanese presidential file: Pushing for speedy election

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:20

Lost and found: The dilemma of depositing fresh dollars at Lebanon's Central Bank

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:22

Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

General Security issues statement on refugees who violate Lebanon’s residency system

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:42

In Lebanon, customs duties inflate prices making cars only for the rich

LBCI
Variety
06:23

Lebanon's olive oil shines again on the global map with three international awards

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:24

Nabih Berri seeks settlement for accepting Army Commander as president

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:21

Potato crisis in Akkar: Farmer's losses and unanswered questions

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:10

Lebanon's Bloc 9: Drilling operations set to begin with priority to local companies and employment

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app