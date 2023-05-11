Australia's trade minister seeks end to trade curbs on visit to Beijing

World
2023-05-11 | 03:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Australia&#39;s trade minister seeks end to trade curbs on visit to Beijing
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Australia's trade minister seeks end to trade curbs on visit to Beijing

Australia's Trade Minister arrived in Beijing On Thursday, where he will meet his Chinese counterpart, as Canberra pushes for the removal of all trade impediments and diplomatic relations stabilize.

Trade Minister Don Farrell said he would meet with China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao in Beijing and "be advocating strongly for the full resumption of unimpeded Australian exports to China – for all sectors – to the benefit of both countries and in the interests of Australian exporters and producers".

There had been good will on both sides but more needed to be done, he told reporters at Beijing's Capital Airport.

"Nothing is going to do more to achieve peace in our region than strong trading relationships between Australia and China," he said.

The pair would also chair a Joint Ministerial Economic Commission, a meeting first held in 1986, but suspended since 2017 when ties began to deteriorate over diplomatic disputes.

China is Australia's largest trading partner, with two-way trade in goods worth A$287 billion ($195 billion) in 2022 dominated by iron ore exports which China cannot easily replace. Yet an Australian trade minister has not visited China since 2019.

Australian wine, beef, barley, coal, seafood and timber exports to China were hit by trade curbs in 2020, and an Australian journalist Cheng Lei was detained in Beijing on national security charges, after Australia called for an international inquiry into the origins of COVID-19, which angered Beijing.

Canberra had earlier barred Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei from its 5G network over national security concerns.

Diplomatic tensions have eased since a Labor government was elected in May 2022, although there has been no shift in policy on screening foreign investment for national security concerns, and a defence shake-up announced last month will draw Australia closer to its security alliance partner the United States.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a British television interview last week his government "hasn't engaged in rhetoric that is inflammatory" about Beijing.

Australia last month suspended its complaint over Chinese barley tariffs at the World Trade Organization (WTO), as a WTO panel was due to report its findings, giving China time to review the 80.5% duties imposed in 2020.

"The Australian Government is pleased there have been several positive trade developments, including the resumption of coal, cotton, and copper trade and China's agreement to undertake an expedited review of duties on Australian barley," said Farrell.

Australia exported roughly $40 million worth of copper ore and concentrate to China early this year, the first month of export since 2020, Australian customs data shows, a sign of industry hope that trade will resume.

Farrell said he would also raise "other issues of importance to Australians", a likely reference to human rights cases.

Albanese has said his government would continue to raise the case of Cheng, detained in Beijing for 1,000 days.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)



Reuters
 

World

Australia

Trade

Minister

End

Curbs

Visit

Beijing

China

LBCI Next
Indonesia president says Myanmar human rights abuses cannot be tolerated
South Korea to drop mandatory 7-day quarantine for COVID patients from June
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-04

Britain to start Australia, New Zealand free trade agreements by month end

LBCI
World
2023-04-11

Australia reaches deal with China over barley dispute as trade ties improve

LBCI
World
2023-04-05

France's Macron begins China trip with Ukraine, trade on agenda

LBCI
World
2023-03-23

End to Taiwan ties nears as Honduras foreign minister goes to China

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:36

Pope urges countries to manage migrant waves, expand legal channels

LBCI
World
07:26

Putin could speak with Erdogan about Black Sea grain deal – Kremlin

LBCI
World
06:55

Spike in US-Mexico border crossings fuels political tensions as Title 42 ends

LBCI
World
06:39

Several vehicles in flames after explosion in center of Milan - Sky TG24

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-15

Quora’s Poe is launching subscriptions to let you chat with GPT-4 powered bot

LBCI
World
06:29

Around 24 injured in Finland bridge collapse, many of them children

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-04

Lebanese Jennifer Aoun reaches Sweden's Got Talent's finals

LBCI
World
03:40

War, natural disasters left record 71 million people internally displaced in 2022

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:20

Lost and found: The dilemma of depositing fresh dollars at Lebanon's Central Bank

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:24

Nabih Berri seeks settlement for accepting Army Commander as president

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:36

Countdown to presidential election: Berri urges immediate action on new president and Central Bank governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:22

Beirut Airport issues statement regarding missing items

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:36

EU Ambassador to Lebanon emphasizes urgent reforms needed amidst multiple crises

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:21

Potato crisis in Akkar: Farmer's losses and unanswered questions

LBCI
World
09:56

Two Suspected Hezbollah Members Arrested in Northern Germany

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app