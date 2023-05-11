News
Indonesia president says Myanmar human rights abuses cannot be tolerated
World
2023-05-11 | 03:08
Indonesia president says Myanmar human rights abuses cannot be tolerated
Violations of human rights in military-ruled Myanmar cannot be tolerated and violence should be immediately halted and people must be protected, Indonesia's president said on Thursday at the conclusion of a Southeast Asian leaders summit.
President Joko Widodo, current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said the bloc must keep pushing for a peace plan to be implemented in Myanmar and Indonesia was ready to talk to anyone with a stake in the conflict, adding that engagement did not mean endorsement or recognition.
Reuters
World
Indonesia
President
Myanmar
Human
Rights
Abuse
Tolerated
