News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Campaigns against Indigenous referendum gather strength in Australia
World
2023-05-11 | 04:12
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Campaigns against Indigenous referendum gather strength in Australia
Two Australian Indigenous leaders opposed to a proposal to constitutionally recognize the Aboriginal and Torres Island people joined forces on Thursday in an effort to strengthen their campaign ahead of a referendum later this year.
A group led by Warren Mundine, a former Labor Party national president who is Indigenous, and a group backed by shadow Indigenous Minister Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, will pool their resources for a joint "No" campaign to be called "Australians for Unity".
"It makes sense to merge as it makes our message sharper and more crisp," Mundine told Reuters in a telephone interview.
"It also gives us a great chance to raise more funds and to focus our funds in right direction," he added.
Australians will be asked to vote, likely between October and December, if they want to change the constitution to include a "Voice to Parliament", a committee that can advise lawmakers on matters that affect the lives of Indigenous people.
Making up about 3.2 percent of Australia's 26 million population, Aboriginal people were marginalized by British colonial rulers and are not mentioned in the 122-year-old constitution.
While a majority of Indigenous people support the Voice, others, like Mundine and Price, argue it is a distraction from achieving practical and positive outcomes, and that it would not fully resolve the issues affecting them.
Mundine said setting up an Indigenous body in parliament will only add another layer of bureaucracy.
"It's not going to fix some of the issues affecting the community. We need to deal with the underlying issues," he said.
A YouGov poll out last month showed 83 percent of Indigenous Australians would vote for the constitutional change. A wider poll by the Guardian newspaper found that 60 percent of Australians would support it.
Any constitutional amendment requires a national referendum.
To succeed, a referendum requires a majority of votes nationally, as well as a majority of votes in at least four of the six states.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has staked much of his political capital on the referendum in a country that has only passed eight out of 44 since it became independent.
The most recent one was in 1977.
The conservative Liberal-National opposition coalition will oppose the national vote.
Reuters
World
Campaigns
Against
Indigenous
Referendum
Gather
Strength
Australia
Next
New Zealand PM Hipkins to visit Papua New Guinea for US–Pacific summit
Myanmar makes no progress on peace; ASEAN needs unity - Indonesia
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-23
Emotional Australian PM advances Indigenous referendum
World
2023-03-23
Emotional Australian PM advances Indigenous referendum
0
World
2023-04-17
Australia's Woodside Energy seeks investor support against proxy firm in 2023 meet
World
2023-04-17
Australia's Woodside Energy seeks investor support against proxy firm in 2023 meet
0
World
2023-04-03
Yunupingu: Indigenous Australian 'national treasure' dies aged 74
World
2023-04-03
Yunupingu: Indigenous Australian 'national treasure' dies aged 74
0
World
2023-03-22
Australian regulator considers greenwashing complaint against Etihad
World
2023-03-22
Australian regulator considers greenwashing complaint against Etihad
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:36
Pope urges countries to manage migrant waves, expand legal channels
World
07:36
Pope urges countries to manage migrant waves, expand legal channels
0
World
07:26
Putin could speak with Erdogan about Black Sea grain deal – Kremlin
World
07:26
Putin could speak with Erdogan about Black Sea grain deal – Kremlin
0
World
06:55
Spike in US-Mexico border crossings fuels political tensions as Title 42 ends
World
06:55
Spike in US-Mexico border crossings fuels political tensions as Title 42 ends
0
World
06:39
Several vehicles in flames after explosion in center of Milan - Sky TG24
World
06:39
Several vehicles in flames after explosion in center of Milan - Sky TG24
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-05-09
US man pleads guilty to Tokyo Games doping charges
Sports
2023-05-09
US man pleads guilty to Tokyo Games doping charges
0
Sports
05:22
Colombia better prepared for this year's World Cup
Sports
05:22
Colombia better prepared for this year's World Cup
0
Variety
07:13
After 'recovering' from the Beirut Blast, the iconic Sursock Museum reopens in May
Variety
07:13
After 'recovering' from the Beirut Blast, the iconic Sursock Museum reopens in May
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-25
OGERO central shutdown: Intentional sabotage or employee negligence?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-25
OGERO central shutdown: Intentional sabotage or employee negligence?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:04
Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70
Lebanon News
04:04
Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70
2
Lebanon Economy
09:20
Lost and found: The dilemma of depositing fresh dollars at Lebanon's Central Bank
Lebanon Economy
09:20
Lost and found: The dilemma of depositing fresh dollars at Lebanon's Central Bank
3
Press Highlights
00:24
Nabih Berri seeks settlement for accepting Army Commander as president
Press Highlights
00:24
Nabih Berri seeks settlement for accepting Army Commander as president
4
Press Highlights
01:36
Countdown to presidential election: Berri urges immediate action on new president and Central Bank governor
Press Highlights
01:36
Countdown to presidential election: Berri urges immediate action on new president and Central Bank governor
5
Lebanon News
03:22
Beirut Airport issues statement regarding missing items
Lebanon News
03:22
Beirut Airport issues statement regarding missing items
6
Lebanon News
08:36
EU Ambassador to Lebanon emphasizes urgent reforms needed amidst multiple crises
Lebanon News
08:36
EU Ambassador to Lebanon emphasizes urgent reforms needed amidst multiple crises
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:21
Potato crisis in Akkar: Farmer's losses and unanswered questions
News Bulletin Reports
10:21
Potato crisis in Akkar: Farmer's losses and unanswered questions
8
World
09:56
Two Suspected Hezbollah Members Arrested in Northern Germany
World
09:56
Two Suspected Hezbollah Members Arrested in Northern Germany
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store