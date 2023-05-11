New Zealand PM Hipkins to visit Papua New Guinea for US–Pacific summit

World
2023-05-11 | 04:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
New Zealand PM Hipkins to visit Papua New Guinea for US–Pacific summit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
New Zealand PM Hipkins to visit Papua New Guinea for US–Pacific summit

New Zealand's Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will head to Papua New Guinea on May 21 to attend the United States-Pacific Summit, his office said in a statement on Thursday.

US President Joe Biden will meet leaders of 18 Pacific countries and territories including Hipkins, who have been invited to participate in the summit.

A White House spokesman has said the summit will be an opportunity for leaders to discuss ways to deepen cooperation on challenges critical to the region and to the United States such as combating climate change, protecting maritime resources, and advancing resilient and inclusive economic growth.
 
This will be Hipkin's first visit to Papua New Guinea and into the Pacific region since becoming leader in January and also his first in-person meeting with Biden.

Papua New Guinea is being courted by China and by the United States and its allies and friends, as Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape seeks to boost foreign investment. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited in 2018.

Last year, New Zealand joined with the United States, Australia and Japan to create an informal group aimed at boosting economic and diplomatic ties with Pacific island nations.
 

World

New Zealand

PM

Hipkins

Visits

Papa New Guinea

US

Pacific

Summit

LBCI Next
Norway government raises spending by $5.3 bln due inflation, Ukraine
Campaigns against Indigenous referendum gather strength in Australia
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-21

Lebanese PM Mikati visits Cyprus to strengthen bilateral ties

LBCI
World
2023-03-08

India, Australia aim to boost economic, defense ties at first summit of PMs

LBCI
World
2023-05-09

EU's von der Leyen visits Kyiv as Russia marks war anniversary

LBCI
World
2023-05-07

Japan PM Kishida visits Seoul to forge closer ties amid North Korea threats

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:36

Pope urges countries to manage migrant waves, expand legal channels

LBCI
World
07:26

Putin could speak with Erdogan about Black Sea grain deal – Kremlin

LBCI
World
06:55

Spike in US-Mexico border crossings fuels political tensions as Title 42 ends

LBCI
World
06:39

Several vehicles in flames after explosion in center of Milan - Sky TG24

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-05-09

US man pleads guilty to Tokyo Games doping charges

LBCI
Sports
05:22

Colombia better prepared for this year's World Cup

LBCI
Variety
07:13

After 'recovering' from the Beirut Blast, the iconic Sursock Museum reopens in May

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-25

OGERO central shutdown: Intentional sabotage or employee negligence?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:20

Lost and found: The dilemma of depositing fresh dollars at Lebanon's Central Bank

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:24

Nabih Berri seeks settlement for accepting Army Commander as president

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:36

Countdown to presidential election: Berri urges immediate action on new president and Central Bank governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:22

Beirut Airport issues statement regarding missing items

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:36

EU Ambassador to Lebanon emphasizes urgent reforms needed amidst multiple crises

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:21

Potato crisis in Akkar: Farmer's losses and unanswered questions

LBCI
World
09:56

Two Suspected Hezbollah Members Arrested in Northern Germany

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app