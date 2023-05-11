News
Norway government raises spending by $5.3 bln due inflation, Ukraine
World
2023-05-11 | 04:25
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Norway government raises spending by $5.3 bln due inflation, Ukraine
Norway's center-left government said on Thursday it plans to spend an extra 56 billion Norwegian crowns ($5.3 billion) from its sovereign wealth fund in 2023 to compensate for soaring inflation and pay for aid to Ukraine.
Cash spending from the $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund is now expected to reach 372.6 billion crowns this year, up from 316.8 billion originally planned last October, the government's revised budget showed.
The finance ministry warned already in February it had underestimated the impact of price increases in its original spending plan, and parliament the same month also promised to sharply up its funding of Ukraine's war effort.
"Higher price growth than expected in the national budget 2023 last autumn has meant that the original budget has become more contractionary than intended at the time," the finance ministry said in a statement.
The increased spending will compensate for unexpected price and wage growth, ensuring stability and predictability in essential welfare services, it added.
The fiscal budget will spend an estimated 3.0% of the sovereign wealth fund in 2023, compared to 2.5% seen in the October budget, the government's forecast showed.
That is above the Norwegian central bank's latest forecast of 2.8%. Norges bank will present a new set of forecasts for Norway's economy on June 22.
The so-called budget impulse, which measures the spending plan's impact on economic growth, is now anticipated to be positive in a range of 0.3 to 0.4 percentage points in 2023, up from minus 0.6 points seen in the autumn's budget.
The mainland economy is now expected to grow by 1% in 2023, an upwards revision of its March forecast for 0.9% growth.
($1 = 10.4882 Norwegian crowns)
Reuters
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:04
Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70
Lebanon News
04:04
Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70
2
Lebanon Economy
09:20
Lost and found: The dilemma of depositing fresh dollars at Lebanon's Central Bank
Lebanon Economy
09:20
Lost and found: The dilemma of depositing fresh dollars at Lebanon's Central Bank
3
Press Highlights
00:24
Nabih Berri seeks settlement for accepting Army Commander as president
Press Highlights
00:24
Nabih Berri seeks settlement for accepting Army Commander as president
4
Press Highlights
01:36
Countdown to presidential election: Berri urges immediate action on new president and Central Bank governor
Press Highlights
01:36
Countdown to presidential election: Berri urges immediate action on new president and Central Bank governor
5
Lebanon News
03:22
Beirut Airport issues statement regarding missing items
Lebanon News
03:22
Beirut Airport issues statement regarding missing items
6
Lebanon News
08:36
EU Ambassador to Lebanon emphasizes urgent reforms needed amidst multiple crises
Lebanon News
08:36
EU Ambassador to Lebanon emphasizes urgent reforms needed amidst multiple crises
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:21
Potato crisis in Akkar: Farmer's losses and unanswered questions
News Bulletin Reports
10:21
Potato crisis in Akkar: Farmer's losses and unanswered questions
8
World
09:56
Two Suspected Hezbollah Members Arrested in Northern Germany
World
09:56
Two Suspected Hezbollah Members Arrested in Northern Germany
