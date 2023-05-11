Biden warns of recession unless Republicans back his debt ceiling plan

World
2023-05-11 | 04:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Biden warns of recession unless Republicans back his debt ceiling plan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Biden warns of recession unless Republicans back his debt ceiling plan

US President Joe Biden piled pressure on Republican lawmakers on Wednesday to move quickly to raise the country's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling or risk throwing the US economy into a recession that would kill thousands of jobs.

"We've got to fight. We're going to win this fight," Biden said at a flag-bedecked event at Westchester Community College in Valhalla, New York.

Biden made his case in a congressional district that Republicans won by a narrow margin in November, as his aides and staff for congressional leaders met in Washington in a desperate search for common ground ahead of a June 1 deadline.

The Treasury Department says the government will be unable to pay its bills as early as June 1.

Republicans are vowing to support raising the debt ceiling only if Biden agrees to retroactive reductions in government spending. Biden wants the debt ceiling lifted without spending cuts attached, but said he wants to negotiate the next budget.

Biden warned that the post-pandemic economy would be destroyed by a government default, and he listed programs that would be slashed if Republicans get their way, like suicide prevention for veterans.

"This is no time to put all this at risk, to threaten a recession, to undermine America's standing in the world. Republican threats are dangerous and they make no sense," he said.

Biden also said the fossil fuel industry wants the government to eliminate tax credits for individuals and businesses for installing energy-saving devices.

"Here's the real truth: Big Oil doesn't want it, and Republicans are carrying their water," he said.

Biden spoke a day after he met with top Republican and Democratic lawmakers for the first time in three months to try to move forward on the debt ceiling and avoid a historic default.

The White House has dubbed the Republican budget-cutting proposal the "Default on America" act.

White House aides are meeting with congressional leaders' staff in Washington daily before Biden and the leaders meet again on Friday.

The college where Biden spoke is located in a suburban district represented by Republican congressman Mike Lawler, one of a handful of New York Republicans who unseated Democrats in 2022, giving their party its narrow 222-213 House of Representatives majority.

Lawler appeared at the event but did not speak.

Democrats view Republican House members who narrowly won election as possibly vulnerable to being pressured into breaking with their party's leadership and voting for a bill to raise the debt ceiling without conditions.

The president also was attending two fundraising events for his 2024 reelection bid hosted by wealthy donors - former Blackstone executive Tony James and Executive Chairman of the Libra Group George Logothetis.

Tickets for the James gathering will go for $25,000 per person, according to a memo to donors. Biden announced this year that he would appoint James to his intelligence advisory board.

"It can be a pretty ugly campaign coming up," Biden, 80, said at the James fundraiser, where he spoke for more than 30 minutes. "It wasn’t an automatic decision to run again."

Logothetis has regularly donated to the Democratic Party and hosted gatherings in support of former President Barack Obama.

While Biden has largely focused on his presidential duties since announcing his bid for re-election, his campaign operation is coming to life.

The events are expected to generate some $2.5 million for Biden's reelection campaign, according to sources.



Reuters
 

World

Biden

Warn

Recession

Republicans

Debt

Ceiling

Plan

US

LBCI Next
UN human rights chief calls on states with clout in region to help end Sudan conflict
North Africa backslides toward swirling debt troubles
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-09

Biden, McCarthy start US debt ceiling talks as clock ticks to default

LBCI
World
2023-05-08

Biden, McCarthy aim to break US debt-ceiling standoff as default crisis looms

LBCI
World
2023-05-08

Senate Republicans oppose vote just to raise US debt ceiling, push for other priorities

LBCI
World
2023-05-04

Amid US debt-ceiling standoff, Senate Democrats to dissect Republican plan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:36

Pope urges countries to manage migrant waves, expand legal channels

LBCI
World
07:26

Putin could speak with Erdogan about Black Sea grain deal – Kremlin

LBCI
World
06:55

Spike in US-Mexico border crossings fuels political tensions as Title 42 ends

LBCI
World
06:39

Several vehicles in flames after explosion in center of Milan - Sky TG24

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

Sami Gemayel: Eager for change to make swift breakthrough in the presidential file

LBCI
World
07:26

Putin could speak with Erdogan about Black Sea grain deal – Kremlin

LBCI
Sports
2023-05-09

US man pleads guilty to Tokyo Games doping charges

LBCI
Sports
05:22

Colombia better prepared for this year's World Cup

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:20

Lost and found: The dilemma of depositing fresh dollars at Lebanon's Central Bank

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:24

Nabih Berri seeks settlement for accepting Army Commander as president

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:36

Countdown to presidential election: Berri urges immediate action on new president and Central Bank governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:22

Beirut Airport issues statement regarding missing items

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:36

EU Ambassador to Lebanon emphasizes urgent reforms needed amidst multiple crises

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:21

Potato crisis in Akkar: Farmer's losses and unanswered questions

LBCI
World
09:56

Two Suspected Hezbollah Members Arrested in Northern Germany

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app