UN human rights chief calls on states with clout in region to help end Sudan conflict

World
2023-05-11 | 04:45
High views
UN human rights chief calls on states with clout in region to help end Sudan conflict
UN human rights chief calls on states with clout in region to help end Sudan conflict

UN human rights chief Volker Turk on Thursday urged countries with influence in Africa to help end the fighting in Sudan and said that both warring sides had "trampled" international humanitarian law.

"I take this opportunity to urge all States with influence in the region to encourage, by all possible means, the resolution of this crisis," Turk told a special session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

"I strongly condemn this wanton violence, in which both sides have trampled international humanitarian law, notably the principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution."



Reuters
 

