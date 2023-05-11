Disney CEO questions continued Florida investment in clash with DeSantis

World
2023-05-11 | 05:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Disney CEO questions continued Florida investment in clash with DeSantis
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Disney CEO questions continued Florida investment in clash with DeSantis

Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) Chief Executive Bob Iger on Wednesday accused Florida politicians of retaliating against the company and questioned the state's interest in the entertainment conglomerate's continued investment in Walt Disney World.

Disney has accused Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his supporters of "weaponizing" the state government to punish it for exercising free-speech rights last year when the company criticized a state measure banning classroom discussion of sexuality and gender identity with younger children.
 
Iger said on Wednesday Disney has built a resort that employs more than 75,000 people and attracts millions of visitors each year, using a special district established more than 50 years ago to foster development in central Florida. It plans to invest $17 billion over the next decade expanding Walt Disney World.

"We operate responsibly. We pay our fair share of taxes. We employ thousands of people. And by the way, we pay them above the minimum wage, substantially above the minimum wage dictated by the state of Florida," Iger said in remarks made during the company's quarterly investor call.

"So I'm going to finish ... by asking one question: Does the state want us to invest more, employ more people and pay more taxes, or not?"
 
Iger's comments were unusual for the executive known for his genial, even disposition. He took issue with concerted efforts to dismantle the special district that he said enabled Disney's growth, and put it in the hands of state-appointed overseers. He said Disney has been forced to file a lawsuit in federal court to protect its business interests.

The Florida tourism oversight board responded in early May by filing its own lawsuit in state court seeking to preserve its role overseeing development in and around Disney's theme parks and void "backroom deals" favorable to the entertainment giant.

DeSantis, who is expected to declare his candidacy for U.S. president, has repeatedly attacked "woke Disney" in public remarks, and said he is leveling the playing field for a company that has enjoyed unfair advantages.
 
Iger disputed that, noting some 2,000 special districts exist in Florida to foster development and that "we were one of them."

A spokesperson for DeSantis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
 

World

Disney

CEO

Questions

Continued

Florida

Investment

Clash

DeSantis

LBCI Next
Zelenskiy says more time needed before counteroffensive
UN human rights chief calls on states with clout in region to help end Sudan conflict
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-08

Ron DeSantis takes aim at Disney, vows to void Florida theme park development agreement

LBCI
World
2023-02-27

Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill asserting state oversight of land around Walt Disney World

LBCI
World
2023-05-09

How Disney's and DeSantis' dueling lawsuits might play out

LBCI
World
2023-04-27

DeSantis' showdown with Disney carries political risk

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:36

Pope urges countries to manage migrant waves, expand legal channels

LBCI
World
07:26

Putin could speak with Erdogan about Black Sea grain deal – Kremlin

LBCI
World
06:55

Spike in US-Mexico border crossings fuels political tensions as Title 42 ends

LBCI
World
06:39

Several vehicles in flames after explosion in center of Milan - Sky TG24

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

Sami Gemayel: Eager for change to make swift breakthrough in the presidential file

LBCI
World
07:26

Putin could speak with Erdogan about Black Sea grain deal – Kremlin

LBCI
Sports
2023-05-09

US man pleads guilty to Tokyo Games doping charges

LBCI
Sports
05:22

Colombia better prepared for this year's World Cup

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:20

Lost and found: The dilemma of depositing fresh dollars at Lebanon's Central Bank

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:24

Nabih Berri seeks settlement for accepting Army Commander as president

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:36

Countdown to presidential election: Berri urges immediate action on new president and Central Bank governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:22

Beirut Airport issues statement regarding missing items

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:36

EU Ambassador to Lebanon emphasizes urgent reforms needed amidst multiple crises

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:21

Potato crisis in Akkar: Farmer's losses and unanswered questions

LBCI
World
09:56

Two Suspected Hezbollah Members Arrested in Northern Germany

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app