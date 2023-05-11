German rail union's planned strike likely to impact freight, rail traffic

World
2023-05-11 | 05:39
High views
LBCI
LBCI
German rail union&#39;s planned strike likely to impact freight, rail traffic
2min
German rail union's planned strike likely to impact freight, rail traffic

Germany's railway union EVG on Thursday announced a new 50-hour strike to take place from Sunday to Tuesday as wage talks with state train operator Deutsche Bahn (DBN.UL) and around 50 other rail companies dragged on without a resolution.

The walkout - set to start at 2000 GMT on Sunday and end at 2200 GMT on Tuesday - will be the latest in a wave of industrial action in several European countries as a cost of living crisis eats into incomes.
 
"There is little movement at the negotiating table, so we will now go on strike once again," said Cosima Ingenschay, head of collective bargaining at EVG, adding that "the offer on the table must be significantly improved."

Deutsche Bahn called the planned strike "completely unjustified and completely excessive," with executive board member Martin Seiler saying that "the EVG wants to paralyze the country for an unbelievable 50 hours instead of seeking compromise."

Deutsche Bahn said the strike would have "a massive impact on all German rail operations" and a "considerable impact on freight traffic throughout Europe".
 
It follows a nationwide strike by rail workers in April that paralyzed much of the network and coincided with walkouts at German airports by members of another union.

The EVG, which is negotiating on behalf of 230,000 workers, including 180,000 at Deutsche Bahn, is seeking a 12% wage increase, or at least an additional 650 euros ($715) per month.

Deutsche Bahn has offered 10% for lower and middle income workers and 8% for higher earners, but would phase in these increases over time.
 

World

German

Rail

Unions

Planned

Strike

Likely

Impact

Freight

Traffic

