Around 24 injured in Finland bridge collapse, many of them children

World
2023-05-11 | 06:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Around 24 injured in Finland bridge collapse, many of them children
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Around 24 injured in Finland bridge collapse, many of them children

Around 24 people, a majority of them children, were injured on Thursday when a temporary pedestrian bridge collapsed in the Finnish city of Espoo, just outside the capital Helsinki, rescue service said.

The injuries were not life threatening, the Helsinki Hospital Authority said in a statement.

The children were part of a group of eighth-grade students returning from a field trip, Finnish daily Helsinging Sanomat reported, quoting a student who had participated in the excursion and who was not injured.

Police said the temporary bridge had been built from plywood while construction was ongoing in the area.

Finnish media published pictures of at least five people lying on the ground while being attended to by rescue workers.



Reuters
 

World

Injured

Finland

Bridge

Collapse

Children

Damage

LBCI Next
Britain has supplied Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles-CNN
Italy's antitrust watchdog probes Apple over alleged app market abuse
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-19

At least one dead, 5 injured in Manhattan parking structure collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-12

Pedestrian bridge near City Mall becomes dangerous due to metal structure damage

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-10

Building collapses in northern Egypt; 2 killed, 20 injured

LBCI
World
2023-05-09

Building bridges: Saudi Arabia, UAE, US, India discuss railway project

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:36

Pope urges countries to manage migrant waves, expand legal channels

LBCI
World
07:26

Putin could speak with Erdogan about Black Sea grain deal – Kremlin

LBCI
World
06:55

Spike in US-Mexico border crossings fuels political tensions as Title 42 ends

LBCI
World
06:39

Several vehicles in flames after explosion in center of Milan - Sky TG24

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

Sami Gemayel: Eager for change to make swift breakthrough in the presidential file

LBCI
World
07:26

Putin could speak with Erdogan about Black Sea grain deal – Kremlin

LBCI
Sports
2023-05-09

US man pleads guilty to Tokyo Games doping charges

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:20

Lost and found: The dilemma of depositing fresh dollars at Lebanon's Central Bank

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:24

Nabih Berri seeks settlement for accepting Army Commander as president

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:36

Countdown to presidential election: Berri urges immediate action on new president and Central Bank governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:22

Beirut Airport issues statement regarding missing items

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:36

EU Ambassador to Lebanon emphasizes urgent reforms needed amidst multiple crises

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:21

Potato crisis in Akkar: Farmer's losses and unanswered questions

LBCI
World
09:56

Two Suspected Hezbollah Members Arrested in Northern Germany

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app