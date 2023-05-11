Britain has supplied Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles-CNN

Britain has supplied Ukraine with multiple 'Storm Shadow' long-range cruise missiles, CNN reported on Thursday, citing multiple senior Western officials.The Ministry of Defense declined to comment.Last week, a British-led group of European countries asked companies for expressions of interest to supply Ukraine with missiles with a range of up to 300 km (190 miles), but Britain said on Tuesday that no final decision on supplying the weapons had been taken.Britain and other Western countries have scaled up their pledges of military aid for Ukraine this year.Britain said in January it would send 14 of its main Challenger 2 battle tanks to Ukraine that helped prompt other nations including the United States and Germany to also supply tanks.