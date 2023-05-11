Pope urges countries to manage migrant waves, expand legal channels

World
2023-05-11 | 07:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Pope urges countries to manage migrant waves, expand legal channels
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Pope urges countries to manage migrant waves, expand legal channels

Pope Francis appealed to countries on Thursday to manage waves of migrants as best they can and to expand channels for their safe and regular movement, as the United States grapples with a surge of new arrivals at its southern border.

Francis made his comments in his message for the Roman Catholic Church's annual World Day of Migrants and Refugees, whose title this year is "Free to Choose Whether to Migrate or to Stay."

He called for a "shared commitment" to manage migration, with politicians in countries of origin implementing "transparent, honest and farsighted" policies and rich countries shunning any form of "economic colonialism" that exploits the natural resources of poorer countries.

"Persecutions, wars, atmospheric phenomena and dire poverty are among the most visible causes of forced migrations today. Migrants flee because of poverty, fear or desperation," Francis said, calling on countries to work together to eliminate the causes.

Francis, who has made defense of migrants and refugees a major part of his 10-year-old pontificate, said the aim of international cooperation should be to establish the right not to be forced to emigrate. He did not mention any countries.

"Even as we work to ensure that in every case migration is the fruit of a free decision, we are called to show maximum respect for the dignity of each migrant; this entails accompanying and managing waves of migration as best we can, constructing bridges and not walls, expanding channels for a safe and regular migration," he wrote.

Migrants have been massing in Mexico near various parts of the border with the United States - many of them unsure about when, or how, to cross. Drone footage showed large crowds gathering at the border fence by El Paso, Texas, across from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

Thousands are crossing before a new regulation takes effect that could bar most who cross illegally from seeking asylum in the United States.



Reuters

World

Pope

Countries

Manage

Migrant

Waves

Expand

Legal

Channels

LBCI Next
Top Pakistan court says Imran Khan's arrest was illegal - lawyer
Putin could speak with Erdogan about Black Sea grain deal – Kremlin
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-26

Pope to visit Hungary amid diverging views on war, migrants

LBCI
World
2023-04-24

New migrant caravan heads for Mexico City to speed up legal route to US

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-12

Google TV expands its free streaming lineup to over 800 live TV channels, including Tubi, Plex, Haystack and more

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-22

Apple TV+ drops its free offering for ‘Friday Night Baseball,’ expands games to 45+ countries

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:37

Top Pakistan court says Imran Khan's arrest was illegal - lawyer

LBCI
World
07:26

Putin could speak with Erdogan about Black Sea grain deal – Kremlin

LBCI
World
06:55

Spike in US-Mexico border crossings fuels political tensions as Title 42 ends

LBCI
World
06:39

Several vehicles in flames after explosion in center of Milan - Sky TG24

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-11

Russian volcano erupts, spewing out a vast cloud of ash

LBCI
World
10:37

Top Pakistan court says Imran Khan's arrest was illegal - lawyer

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-05

The Ugly Truth: Where Did Lebanon's Central Bank Spend the Dollars?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:24

Cosmetic tourism: Lebanon's alluring industry for Arab tourists

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

US Justice Department seizes 13 domains used by Lebanese Hezbollah and its affiliates

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:24

Nabih Berri seeks settlement for accepting Army Commander as president

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:25

The dark side of Syria's Captagon: The billion-dollar drug trade and its routes to the Gulf

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:22

Beirut Airport issues statement regarding missing items

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:36

Countdown to presidential election: Berri urges immediate action on new president and Central Bank governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister calls on banks to release funds for embassies, foreign diplomats

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:24

Cosmetic tourism: Lebanon's alluring industry for Arab tourists

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app