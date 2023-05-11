News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Pope urges countries to manage migrant waves, expand legal channels
World
2023-05-11 | 07:36
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Pope urges countries to manage migrant waves, expand legal channels
Pope Francis appealed to countries on Thursday to manage waves of migrants as best they can and to expand channels for their safe and regular movement, as the United States grapples with a surge of new arrivals at its southern border.
Francis made his comments in his message for the Roman Catholic Church's annual World Day of Migrants and Refugees, whose title this year is "Free to Choose Whether to Migrate or to Stay."
He called for a "shared commitment" to manage migration, with politicians in countries of origin implementing "transparent, honest and farsighted" policies and rich countries shunning any form of "economic colonialism" that exploits the natural resources of poorer countries.
"Persecutions, wars, atmospheric phenomena and dire poverty are among the most visible causes of forced migrations today. Migrants flee because of poverty, fear or desperation," Francis said, calling on countries to work together to eliminate the causes.
Francis, who has made defense of migrants and refugees a major part of his 10-year-old pontificate, said the aim of international cooperation should be to establish the right not to be forced to emigrate. He did not mention any countries.
"Even as we work to ensure that in every case migration is the fruit of a free decision, we are called to show maximum respect for the dignity of each migrant; this entails accompanying and managing waves of migration as best we can, constructing bridges and not walls, expanding channels for a safe and regular migration," he wrote.
Migrants have been massing in Mexico near various parts of the border with the United States - many of them unsure about when, or how, to cross. Drone footage showed large crowds gathering at the border fence by El Paso, Texas, across from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.
Thousands are crossing before a new regulation takes effect that could bar most who cross illegally from seeking asylum in the United States.
Reuters
World
Pope
Countries
Manage
Migrant
Waves
Expand
Legal
Channels
Next
Top Pakistan court says Imran Khan's arrest was illegal - lawyer
Putin could speak with Erdogan about Black Sea grain deal – Kremlin
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-26
Pope to visit Hungary amid diverging views on war, migrants
World
2023-04-26
Pope to visit Hungary amid diverging views on war, migrants
0
World
2023-04-24
New migrant caravan heads for Mexico City to speed up legal route to US
World
2023-04-24
New migrant caravan heads for Mexico City to speed up legal route to US
0
Variety
2023-04-12
Google TV expands its free streaming lineup to over 800 live TV channels, including Tubi, Plex, Haystack and more
Variety
2023-04-12
Google TV expands its free streaming lineup to over 800 live TV channels, including Tubi, Plex, Haystack and more
0
Variety
2023-03-22
Apple TV+ drops its free offering for ‘Friday Night Baseball,’ expands games to 45+ countries
Variety
2023-03-22
Apple TV+ drops its free offering for ‘Friday Night Baseball,’ expands games to 45+ countries
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:37
Top Pakistan court says Imran Khan's arrest was illegal - lawyer
World
10:37
Top Pakistan court says Imran Khan's arrest was illegal - lawyer
0
World
07:26
Putin could speak with Erdogan about Black Sea grain deal – Kremlin
World
07:26
Putin could speak with Erdogan about Black Sea grain deal – Kremlin
0
World
06:55
Spike in US-Mexico border crossings fuels political tensions as Title 42 ends
World
06:55
Spike in US-Mexico border crossings fuels political tensions as Title 42 ends
0
World
06:39
Several vehicles in flames after explosion in center of Milan - Sky TG24
World
06:39
Several vehicles in flames after explosion in center of Milan - Sky TG24
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-11
Russian volcano erupts, spewing out a vast cloud of ash
World
2023-04-11
Russian volcano erupts, spewing out a vast cloud of ash
0
World
10:37
Top Pakistan court says Imran Khan's arrest was illegal - lawyer
World
10:37
Top Pakistan court says Imran Khan's arrest was illegal - lawyer
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-05
The Ugly Truth: Where Did Lebanon's Central Bank Spend the Dollars?
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-05
The Ugly Truth: Where Did Lebanon's Central Bank Spend the Dollars?
0
Lebanon Economy
06:24
Cosmetic tourism: Lebanon's alluring industry for Arab tourists
Lebanon Economy
06:24
Cosmetic tourism: Lebanon's alluring industry for Arab tourists
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:50
US Justice Department seizes 13 domains used by Lebanese Hezbollah and its affiliates
Lebanon News
09:50
US Justice Department seizes 13 domains used by Lebanese Hezbollah and its affiliates
2
Lebanon News
04:04
Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70
Lebanon News
04:04
Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70
3
Press Highlights
00:24
Nabih Berri seeks settlement for accepting Army Commander as president
Press Highlights
00:24
Nabih Berri seeks settlement for accepting Army Commander as president
4
News Bulletin Reports
08:25
The dark side of Syria's Captagon: The billion-dollar drug trade and its routes to the Gulf
News Bulletin Reports
08:25
The dark side of Syria's Captagon: The billion-dollar drug trade and its routes to the Gulf
5
Lebanon News
03:22
Beirut Airport issues statement regarding missing items
Lebanon News
03:22
Beirut Airport issues statement regarding missing items
6
Press Highlights
01:36
Countdown to presidential election: Berri urges immediate action on new president and Central Bank governor
Press Highlights
01:36
Countdown to presidential election: Berri urges immediate action on new president and Central Bank governor
7
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanon’s Foreign Minister calls on banks to release funds for embassies, foreign diplomats
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanon’s Foreign Minister calls on banks to release funds for embassies, foreign diplomats
8
Lebanon Economy
06:24
Cosmetic tourism: Lebanon's alluring industry for Arab tourists
Lebanon Economy
06:24
Cosmetic tourism: Lebanon's alluring industry for Arab tourists
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store