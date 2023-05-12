EU plans to tweak China policy but keep balanced approach

World
2023-05-12 | 02:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
EU plans to tweak China policy but keep balanced approach
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
EU plans to tweak China policy but keep balanced approach

The European Union's diplomatic service has set out plans to recalibrate the bloc's China policy, aiming to reduce the risks of economic dependency on Beijing while continuing to cooperate on global issues.

The European External Action Service presented the proposal in a seven-page document sent to EU governments ahead of a meeting of their foreign ministers in Stockholm on Friday.

The document is the EU's latest attempt to strike a balance between the views of its 27 member countries and a desire to keep a distinctive EU approach to Beijing while also preserving a close partnership with the United States.

In a letter accompanying the proposal, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said there were at least three reasons for "re-calibrating" China policy.

He said these were "the degree to which China is changing with nationalism and ideology on the rise; the hardening of the US-China competition affecting all policies areas; and the fact that China is a key player in regional and global issues".

The proposal, seen by Reuters, says that "cooperation, competition and rivalry will continue to be at the center of the EU’s China policy, even if the weighting between these different elements may vary according to China’s behavior".

It adds: "It is obvious that in recent years the rivalry aspect has become more important. However, we must continue to engage with China. First, because of its influence in the world. Second, because China is here to stay."

The document also states that coordination with the United States will "remain essential".

But it says the EU "should not subscribe to an idea of a zero-sum game whereby there can only be one winner, in a binary contest between the US and China."

In terms of how the EU can "de-risk" when it comes to economic dependency on China, the paper suggests screening investments more closely and more robust export controls.

It also says the EU should "diversify sources of supply in key sectors, in particular those crucial to our green and digital transition" such as semiconductors, 5G and 6G telecoms, batteries, raw materials and critical minerals.



Reuters
 

World

EU

Plans

China

Policy

Balanced

Approach

Issues

Economy

LBCI Next
IMF staff, Senegal reach agreement on $1.9 bln funding package
Legal challenges threaten Biden's border plan as Title 42 ends
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-16

China relationship will be determined by Beijing's behavior, EU policy chief says

LBCI
World
2023-03-01

GLOBAL ECONOMY China's factories power ahead, inflation ticks up in Europe

LBCI
World
2023-05-11

China's slow consumer inflation, deepening factory gate deflation to test policy

LBCI
World
2023-05-09

EU must reduce risks in China relations without cutting ties - Scholz

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
04:44

Pope says only rich can afford to have children in Italy

LBCI
World
04:38

Audit finds holes in ECB's management of bank credit risk

LBCI
World
03:31

Rise of Thailand’s youth party reflects still potent protest demands

LBCI
World
03:28

UK economy grows 0.1 percent in first quarter of 2023 despite March drop

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-04

‘Not my king’: UK republicans want coronation to be the last

LBCI
World
2023-05-07

UK anti-monarchists released from custody after King Charles' coronation

LBCI
World
2023-05-08

Australia's big pension funds boost fossil fuel investments

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16

Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

US Justice Department seizes 13 domains used by Lebanese Hezbollah and its affiliates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:25

The dark side of Syria's Captagon: The billion-dollar drug trade and its routes to the Gulf

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:48

Frangieh's visit to Saudi ambassador and the Saudi position on Lebanese presidency: An overview

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:15

Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

20 organizations demand Lebanon to halt 'summary' deportation of Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:24

Cosmetic tourism: Lebanon's alluring industry for Arab tourists

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:26

National Moderation Bloc: We commit to not boycotting any session to elect a new president

LBCI
World
13:41

US lawmakers introduce bill to combat normalization with Syria's Assad

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app