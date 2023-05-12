News
IMF staff, Senegal reach agreement on $1.9 bln funding package
World
2023-05-12 | 03:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
IMF staff, Senegal reach agreement on $1.9 bln funding package
International Monetary Fund staff have reached agreement with Senegal on financing facilities totaling about $1.9 billion, the Fund said in a statement.
The deal is subject to approval by the IMF executive board, which is tentatively scheduled to consider it in mid-June.
Most of the money is a new 36-month financing arrangement under an Extended Fund Facility and Extended Credit Facility of over $1.5 billion.
Policy priorities under that arrangement will include reducing debt vulnerabilities through fiscal consolidation, strengthening frameworks combating money laundering and terrorism financing, and delivering job-rich economic growth.
Financing under a Resilience and Sustainability Facility of about $327 million will support Senegal's climate change mitigation and adaptation objectives.
Reuters
Related Articles
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-08
One year after IMF staff-level agreement, Lebanon fails to implement reform package
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-08
One year after IMF staff-level agreement, Lebanon fails to implement reform package
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-03
IMF's Jihad Azour evades presidential query, stresses staff-level agreement at Dubai panel
Lebanon News
2023-05-03
IMF's Jihad Azour evades presidential query, stresses staff-level agreement at Dubai panel
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-05
UNHCR and General Security reach agreement on obtaining data for Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-05
UNHCR and General Security reach agreement on obtaining data for Syrian refugees
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-27
Iran urges Lebanese sides to reach agreement over president
Lebanon News
2023-04-27
Iran urges Lebanese sides to reach agreement over president
Recommended For You
0
World
04:44
Pope says only rich can afford to have children in Italy
World
04:44
Pope says only rich can afford to have children in Italy
0
World
04:38
Audit finds holes in ECB's management of bank credit risk
World
04:38
Audit finds holes in ECB's management of bank credit risk
0
World
03:31
Rise of Thailand’s youth party reflects still potent protest demands
World
03:31
Rise of Thailand’s youth party reflects still potent protest demands
0
World
03:28
UK economy grows 0.1 percent in first quarter of 2023 despite March drop
World
03:28
UK economy grows 0.1 percent in first quarter of 2023 despite March drop
Our visitors readings
0
World
2023-05-04
‘Not my king’: UK republicans want coronation to be the last
World
2023-05-04
‘Not my king’: UK republicans want coronation to be the last
0
World
2023-05-07
UK anti-monarchists released from custody after King Charles' coronation
World
2023-05-07
UK anti-monarchists released from custody after King Charles' coronation
0
World
2023-05-08
Australia's big pension funds boost fossil fuel investments
World
2023-05-08
Australia's big pension funds boost fossil fuel investments
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16
Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16
Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks
Videos
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:50
US Justice Department seizes 13 domains used by Lebanese Hezbollah and its affiliates
Lebanon News
09:50
US Justice Department seizes 13 domains used by Lebanese Hezbollah and its affiliates
2
News Bulletin Reports
08:25
The dark side of Syria's Captagon: The billion-dollar drug trade and its routes to the Gulf
News Bulletin Reports
08:25
The dark side of Syria's Captagon: The billion-dollar drug trade and its routes to the Gulf
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
Frangieh's visit to Saudi ambassador and the Saudi position on Lebanese presidency: An overview
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
Frangieh's visit to Saudi ambassador and the Saudi position on Lebanese presidency: An overview
4
Lebanon Economy
02:15
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:15
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
10:24
20 organizations demand Lebanon to halt 'summary' deportation of Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
10:24
20 organizations demand Lebanon to halt 'summary' deportation of Syrian refugees
6
Lebanon Economy
06:24
Cosmetic tourism: Lebanon's alluring industry for Arab tourists
Lebanon Economy
06:24
Cosmetic tourism: Lebanon's alluring industry for Arab tourists
7
Lebanon News
14:26
National Moderation Bloc: We commit to not boycotting any session to elect a new president
Lebanon News
14:26
National Moderation Bloc: We commit to not boycotting any session to elect a new president
8
World
13:41
US lawmakers introduce bill to combat normalization with Syria's Assad
World
13:41
US lawmakers introduce bill to combat normalization with Syria's Assad
