Mexico cooperating with US to avoid chaos at border as Title 42 ends

World
2023-05-12 | 03:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Mexico cooperating with US to avoid chaos at border as Title 42 ends
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Mexico cooperating with US to avoid chaos at border as Title 42 ends

Mexico is cooperating with the United States to avoid "chaos" and "violence" on their shared border as US COVID-19 restrictions - known as Title 42 - come to an end, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday.

The restrictions, which have blocked hundreds of thousands of migrants caught at the border from seeking asylum since 2020, are set to end Thursday evening and be replaced with tough new rules.
 
US President Joe Biden said earlier this week following a call with Lopez Obrador that the shared border would be "chaotic" for a while as the regulations change. Some migrants have rushed to cross ahead of the new rules.

Lopez Obrador said authorities were working in the south of Mexico to "protect" migrants amid an increase in people smugglers offering to take migrants to the United States for exorbitant prices under the promise that the border is "open."

He said his administration had decided to send the Mexican National Guard to the country's southern border and that they had been given orders to not use force against migrants.
 
Lopez Obrador also urged Biden to adopt "good neighbor" policies and work with countries such as Cuba and Venezuela so that their citizens do not need to migrate. He has long pushed for more US investment in the region to tackle the root causes of migration.
 

World

Mexico

Cooperating

US

Avoid

Chaos

Border

Title 42

Ends

LBCI Next
UK economy grows 0.1 percent in first quarter of 2023 despite March drop
Sudan's rival forces agree to protect civilians but no ceasefire
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
06:55

Spike in US-Mexico border crossings fuels political tensions as Title 42 ends

LBCI
World
01:59

Legal challenges threaten Biden's border plan as Title 42 ends

LBCI
World
2023-03-13

Hundreds of migrants try to force their way into US at Mexico border

LBCI
World
2023-05-09

Hundreds of migrants amass near US-Mexico wall with COVID ban set to end

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
04:44

Pope says only rich can afford to have children in Italy

LBCI
World
04:38

Audit finds holes in ECB's management of bank credit risk

LBCI
World
03:31

Rise of Thailand’s youth party reflects still potent protest demands

LBCI
World
03:28

UK economy grows 0.1 percent in first quarter of 2023 despite March drop

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-04

‘Not my king’: UK republicans want coronation to be the last

LBCI
World
2023-05-07

UK anti-monarchists released from custody after King Charles' coronation

LBCI
World
2023-05-08

Australia's big pension funds boost fossil fuel investments

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16

Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

US Justice Department seizes 13 domains used by Lebanese Hezbollah and its affiliates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:25

The dark side of Syria's Captagon: The billion-dollar drug trade and its routes to the Gulf

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:48

Frangieh's visit to Saudi ambassador and the Saudi position on Lebanese presidency: An overview

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:15

Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

20 organizations demand Lebanon to halt 'summary' deportation of Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:24

Cosmetic tourism: Lebanon's alluring industry for Arab tourists

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:26

National Moderation Bloc: We commit to not boycotting any session to elect a new president

LBCI
World
13:41

US lawmakers introduce bill to combat normalization with Syria's Assad

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app