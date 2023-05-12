News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Pope says only rich can afford to have children in Italy
World
2023-05-12 | 04:44
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Pope says only rich can afford to have children in Italy
Starting a family in Italy is becoming a "titanic effort" that only the rich can afford, Pope Francis said on Friday, warning that "savage" free-market conditions were preventing the young from having children.
Births in Italy dropped below 400,000 in 2022 for the first time, registering a 14th consecutive annual fall, with the overall population declining by 179,000 to 58.85 million.
Speaking at a conference on the growing demographic crisis, Pope Francis said the declining birthrate signaled a lack of hope in the future, with younger generations weighed down by a sense of uncertainty, fragility and precariousness.
"Difficulty in finding a stable job, difficulty in keeping one, prohibitively expensive houses, sky-high rents and insufficient wages are real problems," he said, sitting alongside Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
"The free market, without the necessary corrective measures, becomes savage and produces increasingly serious situations and inequalities," he added.
The pope said pets were replacing children in some households and recounted how a woman at a recent audience had opened her bag and asked for a papal blessing for "her baby", only to reveal that it was a dog.
"I lost my patience and upbraided her saying many children are hungry and you bring me a dog," he said.
But he acknowledged that there were "almost insurmountable constraints" on young women forced to chose between their career and motherhood. Given the high costs involved in raising children, people were revising their priorities, he added.
"We cannot passively accept that so many young people struggle to realize their family dream and are forced to lower the bar of desire, settling for mediocre substitutes: making money, aiming for a career, travelling, jealously guarding leisure time," he said.
A shrinking population is a major worry for the euro zone's third-largest country, with the economy minister warning this week that Italy's GDP risked dropping by 18 percentage points over the next two decades if current birth trends continued.
The education minister said on Thursday current demographics suggested that Italy's school population was set to shrink by one million over the next 10 years.
Reuters
World
Pope Francis
Says
Only
Rich
Can
Afford
Savage
Market
Conditions
Italy
Next
Communities torn as Ukraine turns its back on Moscow-linked church
Audit finds holes in ECB's management of bank credit risk
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-31
Pope Francis set to leave hospital, attend Easter service, Vatican says
World
2023-03-31
Pope Francis set to leave hospital, attend Easter service, Vatican says
0
World
2023-05-11
Italy's antitrust watchdog probes Apple over alleged app market abuse
World
2023-05-11
Italy's antitrust watchdog probes Apple over alleged app market abuse
0
World
2023-05-11
Indonesia president says Myanmar human rights abuses cannot be tolerated
World
2023-05-11
Indonesia president says Myanmar human rights abuses cannot be tolerated
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-10
In Lebanon, customs duties inflate prices making cars only for the rich
Press Highlights
2023-05-10
In Lebanon, customs duties inflate prices making cars only for the rich
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:49
France lands battery gigafactory with sweeteners, zero-carbon power
World
08:49
France lands battery gigafactory with sweeteners, zero-carbon power
0
World
07:54
Pakistan court orders Imran Khan's release on bail
World
07:54
Pakistan court orders Imran Khan's release on bail
0
World
07:45
Greek PM seeks ‘innovative’ solution to decades-old Parthenon Sculpture dispute with British Museum
World
07:45
Greek PM seeks ‘innovative’ solution to decades-old Parthenon Sculpture dispute with British Museum
0
World
07:42
UN refugee agency: 200,000 have fled Sudan
World
07:42
UN refugee agency: 200,000 have fled Sudan
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-12
Indian startups go to court to stop Google's new in-app billing system
Variety
2023-04-12
Indian startups go to court to stop Google's new in-app billing system
0
Variety
2023-04-12
Strava launches integration with Spotify to let users listen to content while tracking activities
Variety
2023-04-12
Strava launches integration with Spotify to let users listen to content while tracking activities
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-19
In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-19
In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report
0
Variety
09:18
Toyota Japan exposed data on millions of vehicles for a decade
Variety
09:18
Toyota Japan exposed data on millions of vehicles for a decade
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
Frangieh's visit to Saudi ambassador and the Saudi position on Lebanese presidency: An overview
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
Frangieh's visit to Saudi ambassador and the Saudi position on Lebanese presidency: An overview
2
Lebanon News
06:34
AFC Asian Cup 2023 groups revealed: Lebanon placed in Group 1
Lebanon News
06:34
AFC Asian Cup 2023 groups revealed: Lebanon placed in Group 1
3
Lebanon Economy
02:15
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:15
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
4
Press Highlights
04:46
Opposition leaders hold crucial discussions to resolve presidential stalemate
Press Highlights
04:46
Opposition leaders hold crucial discussions to resolve presidential stalemate
5
Lebanon News
14:26
National Moderation Bloc: We commit to not boycotting any session to elect a new president
Lebanon News
14:26
National Moderation Bloc: We commit to not boycotting any session to elect a new president
6
Press Highlights
01:30
Frangieh's meeting with Bukhari sparks debate over candidacy
Press Highlights
01:30
Frangieh's meeting with Bukhari sparks debate over candidacy
7
World
13:41
US lawmakers introduce bill to combat normalization with Syria's Assad
World
13:41
US lawmakers introduce bill to combat normalization with Syria's Assad
8
Lebanon News
14:12
Jumblatt on May 11, 2008 events: Reconciliation and dialogue more important than returning to past
Lebanon News
14:12
Jumblatt on May 11, 2008 events: Reconciliation and dialogue more important than returning to past
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store