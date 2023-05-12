News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
France lands battery gigafactory with sweeteners, zero-carbon power
World
2023-05-12 | 08:49
High views
Share
Share
2
min
France lands battery gigafactory with sweeteners, zero-carbon power
France beat competition from Germany and the Netherlands for ProLogium's first overseas car battery plant with lobbying from President Emmanuel Macron, deal sweeteners and competitive power prices, executives from the Taiwanese company said.
After narrowing a list of countries down from 13 to three, ProLogium said it settled this week on the northern French port city of Dunkirk for its second gigafactory and first outside Taiwan.
With production slated to begin in 2026, the gigafactory - a term popularized by Tesla (TSLA.O) CEO Elon Musk and which refers to plants producing batteries on a large scale - will be the fourth in northern France, adding to an emerging specialized cluster central to Europe's electric car industry.
Europe currently largely depends on batteries made in Asia for electric cars, and national leaders are offering various incentives to kick-start the industry.
That has become more urgent since the United States last year passed its $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act, which includes major tax subsidies to cut carbon emissions while boosting domestic production and manufacturing.
Macron, who personally met with ProLogium CEO Vincent Yang at the start of the vetting process, was due on Friday to officially announce in Dunkirk the 5.2 billion euro ($5.7 billion) investment.
Gilles Normand, ProLogium executive vice-president, said that after Macron, a former investment banker, pitched Yang more than a year ago Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire followed up and helped make the company's case with the European Commission for EU financial incentives.
"There was then the realization that there might be some interesting possibilities, which was maybe a little bit different from the clichés about France," Normand told a small group of journalists.
Reuters
World
France
French
Battery
Power
Pakistan court orders Imran Khan's release on bail
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-05-09
Chinese battery maker EVE Power to build plant in Hungary
Variety
2023-05-09
Chinese battery maker EVE Power to build plant in Hungary
0
Variety
2023-04-19
China's CATL unveils condensed matter battery to power civil aircraft
Variety
2023-04-19
China's CATL unveils condensed matter battery to power civil aircraft
0
Variety
2023-04-19
China's CATL unveils condensed matter battery to power civil aircraft
Variety
2023-04-19
China's CATL unveils condensed matter battery to power civil aircraft
0
Variety
2023-03-09
Telegram introduces a Power Saving Mode for battery preservation
Variety
2023-03-09
Telegram introduces a Power Saving Mode for battery preservation
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:54
Pakistan court orders Imran Khan's release on bail
World
07:54
Pakistan court orders Imran Khan's release on bail
0
World
07:45
Greek PM seeks ‘innovative’ solution to decades-old Parthenon Sculpture dispute with British Museum
World
07:45
Greek PM seeks ‘innovative’ solution to decades-old Parthenon Sculpture dispute with British Museum
0
World
07:42
UN refugee agency: 200,000 have fled Sudan
World
07:42
UN refugee agency: 200,000 have fled Sudan
0
World
07:34
Tepid China data, US debt ceiling stalemate cap markets
World
07:34
Tepid China data, US debt ceiling stalemate cap markets
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-12
Indian startups go to court to stop Google's new in-app billing system
Variety
2023-04-12
Indian startups go to court to stop Google's new in-app billing system
0
Variety
2023-04-12
Strava launches integration with Spotify to let users listen to content while tracking activities
Variety
2023-04-12
Strava launches integration with Spotify to let users listen to content while tracking activities
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-19
In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-19
In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report
0
Variety
09:18
Toyota Japan exposed data on millions of vehicles for a decade
Variety
09:18
Toyota Japan exposed data on millions of vehicles for a decade
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
Frangieh's visit to Saudi ambassador and the Saudi position on Lebanese presidency: An overview
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
Frangieh's visit to Saudi ambassador and the Saudi position on Lebanese presidency: An overview
2
Lebanon News
06:34
AFC Asian Cup 2023 groups revealed: Lebanon placed in Group 1
Lebanon News
06:34
AFC Asian Cup 2023 groups revealed: Lebanon placed in Group 1
3
Lebanon Economy
02:15
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:15
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
4
Press Highlights
04:46
Opposition leaders hold crucial discussions to resolve presidential stalemate
Press Highlights
04:46
Opposition leaders hold crucial discussions to resolve presidential stalemate
5
Lebanon News
14:26
National Moderation Bloc: We commit to not boycotting any session to elect a new president
Lebanon News
14:26
National Moderation Bloc: We commit to not boycotting any session to elect a new president
6
Press Highlights
01:30
Frangieh's meeting with Bukhari sparks debate over candidacy
Press Highlights
01:30
Frangieh's meeting with Bukhari sparks debate over candidacy
7
World
13:41
US lawmakers introduce bill to combat normalization with Syria's Assad
World
13:41
US lawmakers introduce bill to combat normalization with Syria's Assad
8
Lebanon News
14:12
Jumblatt on May 11, 2008 events: Reconciliation and dialogue more important than returning to past
Lebanon News
14:12
Jumblatt on May 11, 2008 events: Reconciliation and dialogue more important than returning to past
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store