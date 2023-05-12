France lands battery gigafactory with sweeteners, zero-carbon power

World
2023-05-12 | 08:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
France lands battery gigafactory with sweeteners, zero-carbon power
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
France lands battery gigafactory with sweeteners, zero-carbon power

France beat competition from Germany and the Netherlands for ProLogium's first overseas car battery plant with lobbying from President Emmanuel Macron, deal sweeteners and competitive power prices, executives from the Taiwanese company said.

After narrowing a list of countries down from 13 to three, ProLogium said it settled this week on the northern French port city of Dunkirk for its second gigafactory and first outside Taiwan.

With production slated to begin in 2026, the gigafactory - a term popularized by Tesla (TSLA.O) CEO Elon Musk and which refers to plants producing batteries on a large scale - will be the fourth in northern France, adding to an emerging specialized cluster central to Europe's electric car industry.

Europe currently largely depends on batteries made in Asia for electric cars, and national leaders are offering various incentives to kick-start the industry.

That has become more urgent since the United States last year passed its $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act, which includes major tax subsidies to cut carbon emissions while boosting domestic production and manufacturing.

Macron, who personally met with ProLogium CEO Vincent Yang at the start of the vetting process, was due on Friday to officially announce in Dunkirk the 5.2 billion euro ($5.7 billion) investment.

Gilles Normand, ProLogium executive vice-president, said that after Macron, a former investment banker, pitched Yang more than a year ago Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire followed up and helped make the company's case with the European Commission for EU financial incentives.

"There was then the realization that there might be some interesting possibilities, which was maybe a little bit different from the clichés about France," Normand told a small group of journalists.

Reuters 

World

France

French

Battery

Power

Pakistan court orders Imran Khan's release on bail
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-09

Chinese battery maker EVE Power to build plant in Hungary

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-19

China's CATL unveils condensed matter battery to power civil aircraft

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-19

China's CATL unveils condensed matter battery to power civil aircraft

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-09

Telegram introduces a Power Saving Mode for battery preservation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:54

Pakistan court orders Imran Khan's release on bail

LBCI
World
07:45

Greek PM seeks ‘innovative’ solution to decades-old Parthenon Sculpture dispute with British Museum

LBCI
World
07:42

UN refugee agency: 200,000 have fled Sudan

LBCI
World
07:34

Tepid China data, US debt ceiling stalemate cap markets

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-12

Indian startups go to court to stop Google's new in-app billing system

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-12

Strava launches integration with Spotify to let users listen to content while tracking activities

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-19

In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report

LBCI
Variety
09:18

Toyota Japan exposed data on millions of vehicles for a decade

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:48

Frangieh's visit to Saudi ambassador and the Saudi position on Lebanese presidency: An overview

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

AFC Asian Cup 2023 groups revealed: Lebanon placed in Group 1

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:15

Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:46

Opposition leaders hold crucial discussions to resolve presidential stalemate

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:26

National Moderation Bloc: We commit to not boycotting any session to elect a new president

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:30

Frangieh's meeting with Bukhari sparks debate over candidacy

LBCI
World
13:41

US lawmakers introduce bill to combat normalization with Syria's Assad

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:12

Jumblatt on May 11, 2008 events: Reconciliation and dialogue more important than returning to past

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app