Nissan operations chief Gupta to leave board, company says

World
2023-05-12 | 11:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Nissan operations chief Gupta to leave board, company says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Nissan operations chief Gupta to leave board, company says

Nissan's Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta will not be reappointed to the board when his term expires next month, the automaker said on Friday, casting doubt on the future of the high-profile executive who had been seen in the running for CEO.

The departure from the board of directors of the former long-time Renault SA (RENA.PA) executive comes as Nissan is working to finalize the terms of a sweeping reset of its decades-old alliance with the French car maker by mid-year.

Gupta joined Nissan's leadership team in late 2019, when Japan's No.3 automaker was looking to put an end to a period of turmoil triggered by the arrest and sacking of long-time leader Carlos Ghosn.

Allies of Gupta pressed the board in 2020 to promote him to the role of co-CEO, hoping he would drive the company's turnaround and improve its relationship with Renault, but the promotion did not materialize.

Nissan said on Friday Gupta would step down from the board of directors on June 27.

A company spokesperson said it was not immediately clear whether he will be staying on in his role as chief operating officer.

In a wider shake-up of its board, Nissan nominated IBM veteran Brenda Harvey as an outside director and disclosed it would bring back the total number of board members to 10 from 12, changes that are still subject to shareholder approval.

Apart from Gupta, two others - outside directors Jenifer Rogers and Masakazu Toyoda - were set to step down from the board. Chief Executive Makoto Uchida was proposed for reappointment as a director on the board.

Gupta joined Renault in India in 2006 and later became vice president in charge of its global commercial vehicle business, a job he held until 2019 when he joined the alliance's junior partner Mitsubishi Motors Corp (7211.T).

Nissan and Renault agreed in January to remake their often strained alliance, with Renault reducing its stake in Nissan to 15% from about 43% to put them on equal footing.

Shares in Nissan closed up 5.3% on Friday, boosted by its robust sales forecast a day earlier for the current financial year.

Reuters 
 

World

Nissan

Operations

Chief

Company

LBCI Next
Legal challenges threaten Biden's border plan as Title 42 ends
US lawmakers introduce bill to combat normalization with Syria's Assad
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-11

MediShout wants to bring Amazon-like efficiency to hospital operations

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-11

Nissan expects 38% full-year profit rise on stronger sales outlook

LBCI
World
2023-05-11

UN human rights chief calls on states with clout in region to help end Sudan conflict

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-10

Lebanon's Bloc 9: Drilling operations set to begin with priority to local companies and employment

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
12:25

China regulator says Tesla to update software of more than 1 million cars

LBCI
World
11:47

Output slows at Stellantis plant in Italy as workers strike over conditions

LBCI
World
09:29

Tata Motors expects JLR's cash flow to quadruple, sets dividend after 7 years

LBCI
World
08:49

France lands battery gigafactory with sweeteners, zero-carbon power

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

Nasrallah: Netanyahu's calculations are unsuccessful

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Judge Aoun accuses Lebanon and Gulf Bank of money laundering

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

AFC Asian Cup 2023 groups revealed: Lebanon placed in Group 1

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-20

Netflix series “The Recruit” displays the beauty of Beirut in a love letter

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app