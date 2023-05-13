Ukraine's Zelenskiy travels to Rome to meet Pope Francis, Italian officials

World
2023-05-13 | 04:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ukraine&#39;s Zelenskiy travels to Rome to meet Pope Francis, Italian officials
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Ukraine's Zelenskiy travels to Rome to meet Pope Francis, Italian officials

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Rome on Saturday for talks with government officials and Pope Francis, who in late April said that the Vatican is involved in a peace mission to end the war with Russia.

Zelenskiy, on his first trip to Italy since Russia invaded in February last year, is due to meet separately with President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni before heading to the Vatican. He is also expected to be the guest of a popular Italian television talk show before heading to Germany.

Meloni visited Zelenskiy in Kyiv in February to assure him of Italy's continued support for Ukraine, despite some of her allies, most notably former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, having longstanding, close ties with Moscow.

The meeting with the pope is expected to be the most significant part of Zelenskiy's time in Italy. He previously met the pope at the Vatican in 2020 and the two have had several phone conversations since the war began.

At the start of the war, the pope tried to take a balanced approach in hopes of being a mediator but later began forcefully condemning Russia actions, comparing them to some of the worst crimes against Ukraine during the Soviet era.

Returning from a trip to Hungary on April 30, Francis made an intriguing but puzzling comment about the Vatican being involved in a mission to try to end the war. "There is a mission in course now but it is not yet public. When it is public, I will reveal it," he told reporters during his flight home.

Both Moscow and Kyiv publicly expressed surprise at his comments. The Vatican has insisted that something is in the works but has offered no details.

Francis met this week with Russia's outgoing ambassador to the Vatican, Alexander Avdeyev, and the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero reported that the Vatican may have given the envoy a letter for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Reuters 
 

World

Ukraine

Ukrainian

Zelenskiy

Rome

Italy

Pope Francis

Italian

Officials

LBCI Next
UK's Hunt says 'absolutely devastating' if US failed to raise debt ceiling
Shareholders of Evergrande's EV unit agree on restructuring deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:18

Italy confirms backing for Ukraine as Zelenskiy prepares to meet pope

LBCI
World
2023-05-08

Bringing Ukraine closer to Europe, Zelenskiy marks 1945 Nazi surrender

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-04

Topless Italian climate protesters block Rome traffic

LBCI
World
2023-05-04

Zelenskiy meets wounded Ukrainian soldiers in Netherlands

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:17

Russia says Ukraine used Storm Shadow missiles from Britain to attack Luhansk

LBCI
World
09:06

Canada's Alberta braces for more wildfires as volatile weather worsens

LBCI
World
08:58

Second unit at Belarus nuclear power station connected to power grid

LBCI
World
08:18

Italy confirms backing for Ukraine as Zelenskiy prepares to meet pope

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-06

Qatar returns to nominate Lebanon's army chief for presidency: report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-27

BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate to 38,000 LBP

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-13

Apple leads charge as India’s smartphone exports double in record surge

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-03

MP Matta to LBCI: Seasonal dialogue does not lead to results

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app