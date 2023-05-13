News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Yellen hopeful of a solution to 'more difficult' debt ceiling showdown
World
2023-05-13 | 05:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Yellen hopeful of a solution to 'more difficult' debt ceiling showdown
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Saturday called a showdown over raising the US debt ceiling "more difficult" than in the past but said she remained hopeful a solution could be found to avert a first ever US default
Yellen told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of a meeting of Group of Seven finance officials in Japan that she hoped to update the US Congress within the next couple of weeks about when exactly Treasury would run out of funds to pay the government's bills.
The US Treasury chief has called repeatedly for Congress to agree to raise the $31.4 trillion cap on federal borrowing to avert the "economic and financial catastrophe" that would ensue if the United States defaulted on its debts.
British finance minister Jeremy Hunt told reporters the standoff posed a "very serious" threat to the global economy.
"It would be absolutely devastating if America... was to have its GDP knocked off track by not reaching agreement," Hunt said on the sidelines of the G7 meetings.
Yellen said her estimate last week that the Treasury may not be able to meet payment obligations as early as June 1 was consistent with Friday's report from the Congressional Budget Office warning of a "significant risk" of default in the first two weeks of June.
President Joe Biden, a Democrat, insists Congress has a constitutional duty to raise the limit without conditions to fund previously approved spending. Republicans, who control the House of Representatives, want Biden to agree to sweeping budget cuts to secure their agreement.
Unlike most developed countries, the US sets a ceiling on how much it can borrow. Because the government spends more than it takes in, lawmakers must periodically raise that cap.
Reuters
World
Yellen
Solution
Debt
US
Next
Sudan talks to resume amid heavy fighting
G7 agreed global financial system resilient but needs vigilance, Japan finmin says
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
04:58
UK's Hunt says 'absolutely devastating' if US failed to raise debt ceiling
World
04:58
UK's Hunt says 'absolutely devastating' if US failed to raise debt ceiling
0
World
2023-05-12
Greek PM seeks ‘innovative’ solution to decades-old Parthenon Sculpture dispute with British Museum
World
2023-05-12
Greek PM seeks ‘innovative’ solution to decades-old Parthenon Sculpture dispute with British Museum
0
World
2023-05-12
Tepid China data, US debt ceiling stalemate cap markets
World
2023-05-12
Tepid China data, US debt ceiling stalemate cap markets
0
World
2023-05-12
Germany finance minister urges "grown-up" decision on US debt ceiling
World
2023-05-12
Germany finance minister urges "grown-up" decision on US debt ceiling
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
09:17
Russia says Ukraine used Storm Shadow missiles from Britain to attack Luhansk
World
09:17
Russia says Ukraine used Storm Shadow missiles from Britain to attack Luhansk
0
World
09:06
Canada's Alberta braces for more wildfires as volatile weather worsens
World
09:06
Canada's Alberta braces for more wildfires as volatile weather worsens
0
World
08:58
Second unit at Belarus nuclear power station connected to power grid
World
08:58
Second unit at Belarus nuclear power station connected to power grid
0
World
08:18
Italy confirms backing for Ukraine as Zelenskiy prepares to meet pope
World
08:18
Italy confirms backing for Ukraine as Zelenskiy prepares to meet pope
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-06
Qatar returns to nominate Lebanon's army chief for presidency: report
Press Highlights
2023-05-06
Qatar returns to nominate Lebanon's army chief for presidency: report
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-27
BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate to 38,000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-27
BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate to 38,000 LBP
0
Variety
2023-04-13
Apple leads charge as India’s smartphone exports double in record surge
Variety
2023-04-13
Apple leads charge as India’s smartphone exports double in record surge
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-03
MP Matta to LBCI: Seasonal dialogue does not lead to results
Lebanon News
2023-05-03
MP Matta to LBCI: Seasonal dialogue does not lead to results
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:10
Sanctions loom over obstruction of Lebanese presidential elections
Press Highlights
02:10
Sanctions loom over obstruction of Lebanese presidential elections
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Judge Aoun accuses Lebanon and Gulf Bank of money laundering
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Judge Aoun accuses Lebanon and Gulf Bank of money laundering
3
Lebanon News
12:02
Nasrallah: Netanyahu's calculations are unsuccessful
Lebanon News
12:02
Nasrallah: Netanyahu's calculations are unsuccessful
4
Press Highlights
03:48
Here are Jumblatt's rules: On Frangieh and others alike
Press Highlights
03:48
Here are Jumblatt's rules: On Frangieh and others alike
5
News Bulletin Reports
14:39
Frangieh's presidential hopes hang in the balance
News Bulletin Reports
14:39
Frangieh's presidential hopes hang in the balance
6
Middle East
04:29
Two dead as Israel strikes West Bank, Gaza, Palestinians fire rockets
Middle East
04:29
Two dead as Israel strikes West Bank, Gaza, Palestinians fire rockets
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
From freedom to restrictions: Lawyers' battle for freedom of expression
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
From freedom to restrictions: Lawyers' battle for freedom of expression
8
Lebanon News
08:36
Supreme Islamic Council addresses the urgency to elect a president
Lebanon News
08:36
Supreme Islamic Council addresses the urgency to elect a president
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store