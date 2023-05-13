EU and US to pledge joint action over China concerns

World
2023-05-13 | 07:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
EU and US to pledge joint action over China concerns
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
EU and US to pledge joint action over China concerns

Washington and the EU will pledge joint action to tackle concerns focused on China about non-market practices and coordinate their export controls on semiconductors and other goods at a meeting this month, a draft statement showed.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, European Commission Vice-President Margrethe Vestager and other senior officials are due to meet for the fourth edition of the EU-US Trade and Technology Council (TTC) in Lulea, Sweden, on May 30-31.

The draft statement seen by Reuters said the two sides would address non-market practices and economic coercion, and aim to hold regular talks on efforts to stop their companies' knowledge linked to outbound investment supporting technologies of strategic rivals - an oblique reference to China.

They will also coordinate on their export controls on "sensitive items" - including goods that have a military use - and semiconductors, said the statement, which only mentions China twice and could still be changed before the meeting.

Brussels says it considers China a partner in some fields, an economic competitor and a strategic rival. The European Union plans to recalibrate its China policy, recognizing coordination with a more hawkish United States is essential.

Highlighting the medical devices sector in China, the document said the transatlantic partners are "exploring possible actions" over the threat posed by non-market policies and practices.

They also aim to cooperate on efforts to counter foreign manipulation of information, including "China's amplification of Russian disinformation narratives about the war" in Ukraine.

The two sides also said they were committed to working with the G7 to coordinate action to counteract acts of economic coercion, such as the trade restrictions the EU says China has imposed on EU member Lithuania.



Reuters
 

World

EU

US

Pledge

Joint

Action

China

Concerns

LBCI Next
Thai candidates parade through Bangkok before Sunday vote
Sudan talks to resume amid heavy fighting
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-13

Philippines, US kick off joint drills amid China concerns

LBCI
World
2023-05-09

EU must reduce risks in China relations without cutting ties - Scholz

LBCI
World
2023-05-08

Joint Philippines-US patrols in South China Sea may begin by third quarter - envoy

LBCI
World
2023-04-24

China rebound buoys hopes for stronger-than-expected US, Europe earnings

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
03:16

New Zealand pledges $720 mln for cyclone and flood recovery

LBCI
World
02:44

Philippines places buoys in parts of S.China Sea to assert sovereignty

LBCI
World
00:43

Powerful cyclone barrels towards Myanmar, Bangladesh; 400,000 evacuated

LBCI
World
00:32

End of Title 42 hasn’t stopped migrants’ push north to US from across the Americas

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-04

Lebanon's presidential vacuum: The Holy See's position

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-10

Connecting the Gulf to India: A strategic move in politics and economics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-11

Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70

LBCI
World
11:42

Head of Russia's crime agency suggests nationalizing key parts of economy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Syria's potential return to Arab League faces opposition from the United States

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:09

In pursuit of growth: Saudi Arabia, US, UAE, and India consider groundbreaking railway project

LBCI
Middle East
14:41

Lebanese and UAE foreign ministers speak after man dies in custody

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:47

Hadi Hobeich to LBCI: We haven't made a decision yet to elect anyone for presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:36

Supreme Islamic Council addresses the urgency to elect a president

LBCI
Middle East
09:22

Israel, Islamic Jihad signal no near-term Gaza truce

LBCI
Middle East
14:21

Israel, Palestinians agree to Gaza truce, Palestinian officials say

LBCI
Middle East
13:30

Syria extends permission on post-quake aid border crossings for 3 months

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app