News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
German railway union calls off planned 50-hour strike
World
2023-05-13 | 11:38
High views
Share
Share
1
min
German railway union calls off planned 50-hour strike
German railway union EVG called off a planned 50-hour strike due to take place from Sunday to Tuesday, state train operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday, after the operator took the matter to court.
Deutsche Bahn submitted an urgent application to a labor court in Frankfurt-am-Main on Saturday arguing the planned strike was disproportionate and damaging to uninvolved third parties.
The EVG called off the strike and the two parties agreed to carry on negotiations, Deutsche Bahn's statement issued after the hearing said.
The EVG, which is negotiating on behalf of 230,000 workers, including 180,000 at Deutsche Bahn, is seeking a 12% wage increase, or at least an additional 650 euros ($715) per month.
Deutsche Bahn has offered 10% for lower and middle income workers and 8% for higher earners, but would phase in these increases over time.
The operator warned some travel may still be disrupted between Sunday and Tuesday because cancelled trips would need to be rescheduled.
Reuters
World
German
Railway
Union
Planned
Strike
Germany
Next
Europe set for two new gigafactories as it lures battery makers
China regulator says Tesla to update software of more than 1 million cars
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-11
German rail union's planned strike likely to impact freight, rail traffic
World
2023-05-11
German rail union's planned strike likely to impact freight, rail traffic
0
World
2023-04-22
Germany's Verdi union sets strike at Berlin airport on Monday
World
2023-04-22
Germany's Verdi union sets strike at Berlin airport on Monday
0
World
2023-04-21
Strikes bring German railways to standstill, hit 4 airports
World
2023-04-21
Strikes bring German railways to standstill, hit 4 airports
0
World
2023-04-19
German union announces nationwide transport strike for Friday
World
2023-04-19
German union announces nationwide transport strike for Friday
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
03:16
New Zealand pledges $720 mln for cyclone and flood recovery
World
03:16
New Zealand pledges $720 mln for cyclone and flood recovery
0
World
02:44
Philippines places buoys in parts of S.China Sea to assert sovereignty
World
02:44
Philippines places buoys in parts of S.China Sea to assert sovereignty
0
World
00:43
Powerful cyclone barrels towards Myanmar, Bangladesh; 400,000 evacuated
World
00:43
Powerful cyclone barrels towards Myanmar, Bangladesh; 400,000 evacuated
0
World
00:32
End of Title 42 hasn’t stopped migrants’ push north to US from across the Americas
World
00:32
End of Title 42 hasn’t stopped migrants’ push north to US from across the Americas
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-04
Lebanon's presidential vacuum: The Holy See's position
Press Highlights
2023-05-04
Lebanon's presidential vacuum: The Holy See's position
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-10
Connecting the Gulf to India: A strategic move in politics and economics
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-10
Connecting the Gulf to India: A strategic move in politics and economics
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-11
Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70
Lebanon News
2023-05-11
Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70
0
World
11:42
Head of Russia's crime agency suggests nationalizing key parts of economy
World
11:42
Head of Russia's crime agency suggests nationalizing key parts of economy
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Syria's potential return to Arab League faces opposition from the United States
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Syria's potential return to Arab League faces opposition from the United States
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:09
In pursuit of growth: Saudi Arabia, US, UAE, and India consider groundbreaking railway project
News Bulletin Reports
12:09
In pursuit of growth: Saudi Arabia, US, UAE, and India consider groundbreaking railway project
3
Middle East
14:41
Lebanese and UAE foreign ministers speak after man dies in custody
Middle East
14:41
Lebanese and UAE foreign ministers speak after man dies in custody
4
Lebanon News
07:47
Hadi Hobeich to LBCI: We haven't made a decision yet to elect anyone for presidency
Lebanon News
07:47
Hadi Hobeich to LBCI: We haven't made a decision yet to elect anyone for presidency
5
Lebanon News
08:36
Supreme Islamic Council addresses the urgency to elect a president
Lebanon News
08:36
Supreme Islamic Council addresses the urgency to elect a president
6
Middle East
09:22
Israel, Islamic Jihad signal no near-term Gaza truce
Middle East
09:22
Israel, Islamic Jihad signal no near-term Gaza truce
7
Middle East
14:21
Israel, Palestinians agree to Gaza truce, Palestinian officials say
Middle East
14:21
Israel, Palestinians agree to Gaza truce, Palestinian officials say
8
Middle East
13:30
Syria extends permission on post-quake aid border crossings for 3 months
Middle East
13:30
Syria extends permission on post-quake aid border crossings for 3 months
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store